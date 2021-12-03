U.S. Covid Vaccinations Rise As Multiple States Confirm Omicron Cases





People line up to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at an outdoor walk-in vaccination site in Franklin Park in Washington, DC on November 29, 2021.

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Vaccinations against Covid increased at the end of the week as a growing number of states confirmed their first cases of the highly mutated variant of omicron.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly 2.2 million gunshots were reported to the agency in a 24-hour period ending Thursday, the largest single-day total since May.

About half of those injections were booster doses, White House Covid-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar wrote in a tweet on Thursday, and nearly a third were initial doses, or people receiving their very first injections. Some 4.8 million injections were reported on Monday, but this figure represents data from a handful of days over the Thanksgiving long weekend, according to the CDC.

Walgreens has seen an increase in demand for vaccinations and testing over the past week, the company said in an emailed statement Friday. On Saturday, the drugstore chain is expected to publish its weekly batch of around 1 million new appointments in its stores. About 20% of appointments were available nationwide over the past week, he said.

U.S. health officials have been pushing the vaccines through a year-round public awareness campaign and vaccination warrants for some workers in recent months. The CDC stepped up its recommendation for Covid booster shots on Monday, telling all adults they “should” be given an extra dose amid growing concerns about the newly identified omicron variant.

The CDC cleared the booster shots for all adults in early November, but the agency now recommends that adults “should” get an additional injection six months after their first set of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after their first Johnson & Johnson injection. Johnson. .

Immunization rates have increased recently, but at a slower pace. Nearly 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data on Thursday. It has been almost four months, however, since that figure hit the 50% mark in early August. It took a little over two months for the nation to go from 40% to 50% and less than a month to go from 30% to 40%.

About 70% of Americans received at least one injection and 21% of fully immunized Americans received a booster injection.

Vaccinations peaked at around 3.4 million per day, on an average of seven days, in April after vaccines first became available, and saw another bump with the onset of the delta variant, approaching an average of 1 million vaccines per day at the end of summer. Vaccinations were on the rise again as Thanksgiving approached and broke the 1.5 million average daily dose mark in mid-November, many of which were booster doses.

The omicron variant had been detected in five US states as of Thursday evening. The delta strain remains the dominant variant in the country, accounting for over 99% of all new cases and pushing the number of Covid hospitalizations up again.

The country is far from the peak of the delta wave in early September, when more than 100,000 patients were hospitalized with the virus. Still, around 57,000 Americans are hospitalized with Covid, according to a seven-day average of Department of Health and Human Services data through Thursday, up 10% from the previous week and 22% from the previous week. at the country’s most recent low on November 10.

CNBC’s Spencer Kimball and Melissa Repko contributed to this report.

