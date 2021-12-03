Covid: Omicron could soon cause more than half of COVID infections in Europe.





More omicron cases were found in the UK, bringing the total to 29.

The UK’s Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said Thursday that three more were found in Scotland.

The European Union’s Office of Public Health emerged on Thursday, announcing that variants of Omicron could account for more than half of all COVID-19 infections in Europe within a few months.

Pfizer’s boss said it will need an annual jab for years to come to maintain a very high level of protection.

Dr Albert Bourla told the BBC that without a vaccine, the fundamental fabric of our society would be threatened.

In the letter, Raynor said the central government guidelines were very clear that large gatherings and parties were explicitly banned.

She asked if Mr. Case was considering referring the matter to the Metropolitan Police, and also asked if he would investigate his use of government property for rallies.

She also hinted that this could be a violation of the Ministerial Act.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson denied the allegations and repeatedly claimed that No 10 followed the rules at every step.

Rayner said: This government is undermining the public health message with their actions and we cannot leave it unchecked.

You cannot believe that the Prime Minister has a set of rules for the public and a set of rules that are completely different for himself.

A government spokesperson said: We have received the letter and will respond in a timely manner.

1638469539 Kiss Carefully Sajid Zabid

The health minister said it had nothing to do with the government people kissing after cabinet ministers suggested that wiggles under mistletoe during Christmas should be minimized.

Sajid Javid told ITV News: You’ll definitely get to kiss my wife under the mistletoe, a Javid tradition.

It has nothing to do with the government you kiss or anything like that. But the only thing is that the instructions are already there. Be careful and enjoy.

On Wednesday, Labor and Pensions Minister Therese Coffee told ITV’s Peston program that we should all work hard to have fun ahead of Christmas.

But she said rolling around under the mistletoe should be avoided with people you don’t already know.

1638466380 7 more omicron cases found in UK

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed seven more cases of the Omicron variant coronavirus in England and three more in Scotland. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in England to 29 and Scotland to 13. In England, cases have been reported in the East Midlands, East England, London, South East and North West. UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said: “We are continuing our efforts to understand the impact of this mutation on communicable diseases, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy. Vaccination is very important in strengthening defenses against this new strain. Take the first, second, third or booster jab without delay. A booster dose for all persons 18 years of age and older is currently recommended and can be used at least 3 months after the last primary course jab. Accept this offer as soon as you qualify to protect yourself, your family and your community.

1638466050141 additional deaths record highest daily number of infections since July soared since the euro

There were 53,945 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, the highest daily figure since mid-July since the European Championships.

The last additional cases were reported was on July 17, six days after the tournament final at Wembley, when 54,674 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

Today’s figures also show 141 more deaths within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, compared to 41 on July 17.

1638463149Omicron could soon cause more than half of COVID infections in Europe – EU

The European Union’s Office of Public Health said Thursday that variants of Omicron could account for more than half of all COVID-19 infections in Europe within a few months.

Mathematical modeling performed by the ECDC shows that there are indications that Omicron could cause more than half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU/EEA in the coming months, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. ) said in a statement.

1638462800Boris gets a Christmas boost.

British PM gets a coronavirus booster jab in London.

1638462067 Boris faces a difficult question at the 10th Christmas party while receiving a booster.

Boris Johnson got his booster jab and at the same time said last year’s Christmas Party No 10 followed the rules.

When asked if he was having a Christmas party, the prime minister told broadcasters that the event had been held all along Downing Street. As expected, according to the rules.

He told broadcasters there must be a balanced and proportional approach to dealing with the Omicron variant after receiving the booster jab.

1638458630 Omicron no alarm required, Stormont claims

The Stormont Executive explained that the emergency for the Omicron variant is a development of serious and worrying worldwide, but emphasizes that no alert is necessary.

The ministers issued a joint statement after receiving up-to-date information from their medical and scientific advisors on the latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

They added that no cases of the variant have yet been found in Northern Ireland, but it is likely to change in the next few days.

They said it is very important for everyone to double their efforts to lower the infection rate.

Evidence for new strains is being monitored very closely. And our public health professionals will continue to stay in touch with colleagues in other jurisdictions as the situation develops globally and locally.

No cases of omicron variants have been identified here, but the situation is likely to change in the future. We will continue to inform the public and take health protection measures where appropriate.

