



COVID-19 TESTS FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES

As of December 6, all air passengers, regardless of their vaccination status, must show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 1 day before travel to the United States, regardless of their nationality. This tighter testing schedule provides an additional degree of public health protection as scientists continue to evaluate the Omicron variant.

Any traveler, including U.S. citizens, who does not present proof of a negative COVID-19 test or provide documentation showing that they have recovered from COVID-19 will not be allowed to board their flights. A list of some COVID-19 testing facilities in Japan is available on the Embassy’s website. This list is not understandable.

Travelers of US military status and SOFA should consult their chains of command before commencing their travel.

Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 does not exempt travelers from the requirement to receive a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the United States.

CONTINUING RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL TO JAPAN

Since November 29, Japan has announced a series of increased travel restrictions and quarantine measures in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant. Although some of these measures, including a hiatus in the sale of airline tickets for passengers to Japan, have been partially canceled, US citizens planning to travel to Japan should consult Japanese government sources to obtain the necessary information. latest information. For airline bookings, please note that it may take several days for purchase options to be fully restored on travel websites.

Under strengthened COVID-19 prevention rules, vaccination status has no impact on an individual’s eligibility to travel to Japan, and Japan’s quarantine restrictions apply regardless of vaccination status. . The U.S. Embassy is unable to intervene on behalf of citizens who have been denied boarding at their point of origin or entering Japan if the companies’ entry control officials airlines and / or borders believe that travelers do not meet the necessary criteria to enter Japan.

The government of Japan continues to enforce strict travel rules that prohibit most foreigners from entering the country. Foreign tourists and non-resident foreign business travelers remain prohibited. Japanese citizens and foreign residents with re-entry permits are generally allowed to re-enter Japan, but must adhere to strict pre-travel and post-travel testing and quarantine requirements upon arrival.

Regardless of the international point of origin, all travelers entering Japan remain subject to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and are prohibited from using public transportation, including domestic flights, taxis, and rail services. The previous reduced quarantine of 10 days for vaccinated travelers no longer applies in any case.

All authorized travelers to Japan must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of flight departure. These tests must be presented in the prescribed format and must meet very strict requirements. For more details, please see the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Failure to complete the prescribed form as required by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare may result in denial of entry to Japan. Travelers arriving without proof of a COVID-19 test prior to travel no later than 72 hours before their international flight departs may be denied boarding at their point of origin or entry into Japan.

Travelers arriving from certain areas may be required to self-quarantine for a period in a location designated by the government. The areas within the United States from which travelers to Japan must comply with a mandatory three-day quarantine at facilities designated by the Government of Japan continue to change, but are currently listed below. More areas are expected to be added over the next few days.

Please note that this three-day quarantine does not replace the Government of Japan’s requirement that arriving travelers self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Travelers should check the Department of Foreign Affairs website before traveling, as the list of states requiring enhanced quarantine measures is subject to change without notice.

The U.S. military and SOFA status personnel are to speak with their command about upcoming trips, COVID-19 testing, and any restriction of movement (ROM) or quarantine requirements.

Travelers seeking to transit through Japan en route to subsequent international destinations may continue to do so without quarantine if the transit is at the same airport and no overnight stay is required. Please note that transits requiring an overnight stay are not authorized according to current regulations.

For more information on updated travel restrictions in Japan, please see these websites:

The United States Embassy strongly urges all United States citizens who are considering visiting Japan to carefully review the information available from the Government of Japan.

PLEASE NOTE: These complex regulations are subject to change with little notice. The ability of the U.S. Embassy to intervene on behalf of travelers denied boarding at their embarkation point or denied entry upon arrival in Japan is extremely limited, and travelers denied entry at Japanese ports of entry will likely immediately re-embark on return flights to the United States. .

Assistance:

State Department Consular Affairs 888-407-4747

