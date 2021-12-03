Xbox Series X UK Stock – Live: Track Today’s Restocks From Argos, Game & Smyths





More coming soon at major UK retailers

(Independent)

The Xbox series Xis Microsoft is the fastest selling console, but despite its apparent success, the next-gen gaming console is still nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in stores.

With manufacturing bottlenecks and global chip shortages slowing production of the latest Xbox, shoppers in the UK wondered where to buy an Xbox.

The smaller, less powerful, and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find, while the high-end Series X typically sells out within minutes of launch. So knowing when and where the latest consoles will be restocked next is important to buy before they sell out again.

That’s why we started our Xbox stock alert live blog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series Xin in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re always ready to help. Below, we’ll keep you up to date on upcoming restocking dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events as soon as the latest real-time restocking updates become available.

Read more:

Check stock at UK Xbox Series X retailers below.

Highlights Show the latest update 1638434448 Good morning, Xbox Hunters.

Welcome to another day of tracking inventory for the Xbox Series X. If you’re looking for a console on this bright, sunny Thursday morning, join us to be the first to know when your device dropped.

Yesterday Argos had a rather quick drop that lasted half an hour. So today I was expecting something a little more informative. Stay tuned for all the latest news and insights.

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 at 08:40

How to Buy 1638435057Xbox Series X Online

To get your hands on the Xbox Series X online, let’s take a look at a few things you can do now to prepare for the next restocking event.

Register for an account at each retailer that owns an Xbox Series X. They are listed in the main article above. Make sure the correct payment details are stored in your browser on your desktop or in Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone. Are you a BT customer or know who they are? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to the next drop BT. Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime in case retailers set the next Xbox drop to Prime Exclusive. Download each retailer app (if you have one) and wishlist an additional Xbox Series X, or use the link in your wishlist to add the Xbox to your cart or basket when the console runs out for later storage. It usually has a higher success rate than navigating to a website. Bundle to get a good deal. In rounding up, the console itself is 450, the controller is 50, the official headset is 90, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 11 per month. There are 60 newly released games, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console. The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access program is a good value for money unless you already have a Game Pass subscription. Don’t buy your console on social media. this is always a scam

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 08:50

1638435657Microsoft Launches Xbox Museum

(Microsoft)

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox, the tech giant has launched a virtual museum. The web-based experience of logging your console history and various games also gives you insight into your gameplay stats once you log into your account for the first time.

It displays 132 moments of Xbox’s most significant historical achievements, each linked with additional information that can be explored further. It also chronicles the infamous moments of the Microsoft tribe, including the launch of the Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death and when the giant tried to buy a Nintendo.

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 09:00

Xbox one controller required by 1638436064Argos

(Xbox)

If you are satisfied with your Xbox One and are looking for an additional controller for ir, just look for this wireless option (54.99, Argos.co.uk). They say you can easily pair and switch between Xbox, PC, Android or iOS devices. Available in 6 additional colors including blue and camo. And we think this will be a great Christmas gift for gamers in your life.

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 09:07

Does the 1638436377 Xbox Series X come with a headset?

The Xbox Series X doesn’t come with its own headset. Microsoft assumes you already own a pair, but the console is compatible with existing headsets for Xbox One. If you’re looking for something new, here’s what’s below.

(pirate)

If you’re looking for a headset for your Xbox Series X, this headset is listed in our guide to the best gaming headsets. Officially licensed for Xbox, the Corsair HS75 has been rewarded because it pairs well without a wireless adapter. Instead, he adds, you get immersive Dolby Atmos sound that works especially well when playing atmospheric horror games like Resident Evil Village (49.99, Amazon.co.uk).

You can hear your surroundings, greatly improving the quality of your games, and custom 50mm neodymium drivers work like a dream. What’s more, there’s a noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone and comfort for multiplayer sessions.

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 at 09:12

When will 1638436977 games restock on Xbox?

Game last restocked the Xbox Series X on November 11th. At this point, hot steamy bundles of Halo Infinite were piped into our laps. Before that, retailers very often restocked Microsoft’s newest consoles around the end of October, finding time to restock the infamous and inexplicably popular Xbox mini refrigerator.

The game is tuned for Xbox restocking, syncing the drop across all stores at once. We expected more Xbox All Access stock to appear in the game next week, but it could appear as early as today. Retailers are known to restock on Friday.

Some stores may even take pre-orders in store, so if you pass by, it’s worth stopping by your local game to ask if they have stock.

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 09:22

1638437217 What is Xbox All Access?

Game and Smyths sold the Xbox Series X only through the Xbox All Access program. But what exactly is it?

Xbox All Access is a payment plan that allows you to share the cost of an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S over two years. Instead of paying 449 upfront for the console, you pay in 24 month installments of 28.99.

This includes 2 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a game subscription service that gives you on-demand access to over 100 games, including Microsoft Flight Simulator (59.99, Argos.co.uk). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs 10.99 per month.

That equates to 695 to 712, which means the Xbox All Access is a pretty good value for the money. Now all you need to do is find an Xbox in stock. Join us and let us know as soon as the console becomes available.

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 at 09:26

December 16384378172021 Xbox Games with Gold

Xbox announced December games with its gold lineup at the end of November. Consists of Escapists 2, a game where you plan to escape from prison, and Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition, where you run your own island. Orcs Must Die is also available! And the insanely twisted shadow planet. It’s free for both Xbox Live Gold members and Game Pass Ultimate members.

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 at 09:36

1638438177 How much does the Xbox Series X cost in the UK?

The Xbox Series X is priced at 449. There is also an Xbox All Access program. This program gives you access to Xbox Series X consoles and 24-month Game Pass Ultimate for 28.99/month with no upfront payments. Retain the console at the end of the 24-month period.

The all-digital Xbox Series S console costs 249 and is in stock more often than the more powerful Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S can also be purchased for 20.99 per month through the Xbox All Access program.

A bundle has been found, but unofficial and has been edited by retailers to remove outdated inventory and postpone scalpers. Online retailer Very bundled the console with additional controllers while the console was in stock.

With these limited supply base consoles, don’t expect big discounts on upcoming bundles.

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 at 09:42

1638439377Best Xbox Gaming Accessories From Steering Wheels to Headsets

For now, stock of the Xbox Series X has proven difficult to find everywhere, but you can stock up on these essential official accessories to prepare for the console’s final arrival.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 gen 2 (129.99, Argos.co.uk) has been praised by the author for delivering a seriously impressive sound in a clean package that feels sturdy and luxurious.

If you like the steering wheel, it should be the Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive (99.99, Game.co.uk). Our testers claim it has a simple design and can be fastened to a table with excellent build quality and durability. for safe riding

Eva Waite-Taylor2 December 2021 10:02

