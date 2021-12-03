Apple Reveals US State Department Staff iPhones Targeted by NSO Group Hack Tools





Apple reportedly informed some US State Department employees that their iPhones were the target of a sophisticated hacking tool created by the NSO Group. Apple recently sued the organization responsible for the Pegasus spyware created to compromise the security of iOS and Android.

Reuters exclusively reports that Israel-based spyware from the NSO group has targeted at least nine employees who work for the US State Department:

Apple Inc iPhones of at least nine U.S. State Department employees were hacked by an unknown attacker using sophisticated spyware developed by the Israeli group NSO, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The hacks, which have taken place in recent months, have affected US officials based in Uganda or focused on issues relating to the East African country, two of the sources said.

As the report notes, the significance of this development is that it is the largest known hack to US officials using hacking tools created by NSO. The company behind the hack tools has dodged responsibility for the targeted hacking of State Department officials, and Reuters notes that the party that used the NSO hack tools has yet to be identified.

“If our investigation shows that these actions did indeed take place with NSO’s tools, that client will be terminated permanently and legal action will take place,” said a spokesperson for NSO, who added that NSO “will also cooperate with any competent government authority and will present all the information we have.

Apple recently began notifying iPhone users around the world who have been targeted by Pegasus spyware, including the nine U.S. officials.

The spyware is distributed through an iMessage that appears invisible to the recipient. Reuters reports that these State Department officials were easily targeted with their Apple IDs which used state.gov email addresses.

A senior Biden administration official, speaking on condition of not being identified, said the threat to US personnel overseas was one of the reasons the administration was cracking down on companies such as NSO and continued a new global discussion of spy limits.

Read Reuters’ full report here.

Follow my work

You can follow more of my work on 9to5Mac and Space Explored, hear me on the Happy Hour 9to5Mac podcast, and follow me on Twitter and Instagram!

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links which generate income. Following.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/03/us-state-department-iphone-security-breach-nso-group/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos