Funding Bill to Avoid US Shutdown Gets Senate Support After Vaccine Deadlock | American congress





A bill to fund the U.S. government until mid-February won the support of enough Senate members on Thursday night to secure passage and prevent a partial shutdown of federal agencies at the end of this week after leaders defused a partisan deadlock on federal vaccine mandates.

The late-night vote came after some Republican senators threatened to block the process in order to voice their opposition to the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements.

Senators voted on an amendment to fund the federal vaccine mandate, which ultimately failed, paving the way for passage of the short-term funding bill.

The measure, which was approved by lawmakers in the House earlier today, will keep the federal government funded for the next two and a half months.

The measure is now up to Joe Biden to be enacted.

The need for vaccine warrants, which were introduced by Joe Biden, has taken on added significance as the United States braces for the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The plot by Republican senators to undermine the vaccines tenure came after some Republican states previously sought to reduce terms, by increasing unemployment benefits for employees who have been fired or resigned due to being forced to work. get vaccinated.

The House Freedom Caucus, a group of right-wing Republicans in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday urged their Senate colleagues to block the fundraising bill, also known as the Continuing Resolution, unless it does prohibits funding in all respects of vaccine mandates and their application. .

In a letter to Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, the House Freedom Caucus said Friday’s deadline gave their Senate colleagues significant leverage to prevent funding mandates.

Biden introduced vaccine warrants, which require employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests, for federal workers and contractors in July.

In September, Biden ordered healthcare workers to get vaccinated and businesses with 100 or more workers to require Covid-19 vaccines or tests, which the government said would cover more than 100 million employees. .

Those measures were suspended by court rulings, after Republican state attorneys general, conservative groups and professional organizations sued to stop the regulations.

Earlier Thursday, congressional leaders announced that they had finally come to an agreement for the government to continue operating for an additional 11 weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $ 7 billion to help evacuees d ‘Afghanistan.

Once the House voted to approve the measure, senators quickly announced a deal that would allow them to vote quickly.

I’m glad that in the end cooler heads prevailed. The government will remain open and I thank the members of this House for taking us away from the brink of an avoidable, unnecessary and costly closure, said Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader.

The Senate approved the measure by a vote of 69-28.

The Democratic-led House passed the measure by a vote of 221-212. The Republican leadership urged members to vote no.

The only GOP vote for the bill came from Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House Special Committee to investigate the U.S. Capitol insurgency by extremist supporters of Donald Trump.

Lawmakers lamented the short-term solution and blamed the opposing side for the lack of progress on this year’s spending bills. Representative Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House appropriations committee, said the measure would, however, allow negotiations on a package covering the entire budget year through September.

Make no mistake, a vote against this continuing resolution is a vote to shut down the government, DeLauro said during the House debate.

Ahead of the votes, Biden said he spoke to Senate leaders and played down fears of a shutdown.

There’s a plan in place unless someone decides to be totally erratic, and I don’t think that’s going to happen, Biden said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/02/republican-senators-threaten-government-shutdown-despite-house-passing-funding-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos