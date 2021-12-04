Act Now Against Omicron to Stop New Covid Wave, UK Ministers Warn | covid





British ministers cannot wait for new research on the Omicron mutation and have been warned that they must act now to prevent a wave of potentially very serious infections that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said Friday night there were 75 additional confirmed cases of the variant variant in the UK, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 134. We’re starting to see cases not related to travel, suggesting less community spread.

The Guardian understands that the government has personally urged people from some scientific advisers to work from home as much as possible.

Growing concerns about the spread of the variant were reflected in the latest meeting of the Sage committee, details were released on Friday. Minutes say experts don’t have time to wait for more data on the Omicron variant. Even if measures are introduced immediately, there may not be time to fully verify whether the measures are sufficient before a decision on further measures is required, the document says.

The situation could develop rapidly in the coming weeks and decision makers may have to act while there is still a high level of uncertainty, including considering the potential need for stringent response actions.

But on Friday, during a visit to Shropshire’s Oswestry ahead of the upcoming general election, Boris Johnson said this year’s Christmas should go as normal as possible, reiterating that people don’t have to cancel plans for parties and Christmas performances.

Sage’s warning came when ministers gave Britain’s GPs a green light to provide less treatment to millions of patients over the next four months.

Families will spend less time monitoring people with conditions like diabetes and heart problems through April, less check-ups for people over 75, and stop minor surgeries.

A source from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) has made it clear that the government sees an accelerated vaccination campaign combined with border measures as a major weapon against Omicron. Reinforcing boosters is the key. Take as much time as possible with actions at the border to slow the invasion and make good use of that time to understand the variant.

Ministers continue to review coronavirus measures, but it is understood that new restrictions at the border, such as adding more countries to the red list, are considered more likely than domestic changes such as resuming telecommuting guidance.

Sage experts praised scientists in South Africa for quickly identifying and sharing the details of the highly mutated Omicron mutation in November. The move is a move that has sparked a series of travel bans and a global research effort to understand how dangerous the mutations are.

According to the minutes, given the large number of reinfections already reported in South Africa and the many mutations affecting all known sites where neutralizing antibodies bind, Omicron is likely to deviate from immunity to some degree.

Scientists predict that protection against infection will be hit harder than protection against serious disease. But even if vaccines are resistant to serious diseases, a significant drop in infection prevention could trigger a very large wave of disease that would require very stringent response measures to avoid unsustainable pressure on the NHS, experts say.

It is important to prepare for a wave of potentially very serious infections with current associated hospitalizations before data are available, the minutes add.

The latest figures from the UK Statistics Office (ONS) show that infection levels in the UK reflect a trend seen in the recent number of daily cases. The ONS survey, based on swabs collected from randomly selected households, found that in the week ending 27 November, around 1.65% of the UK population had contracted the coronavirus, which is about 1 in 60 people. In Northern Ireland and Wales the ratio is 1/45 and in Scotland 1/65. These figures represent gains for all countries except Wales, where the trend is uncertain. There are no confirmed cases of omicrons, first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24.

The UK reported 50,584 additional cases on Friday, a 1% increase over the week, resulting in 787 hospitalizations and 143 deaths, down 3.8% and 5.2% from the previous week, respectively.

Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol and member of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI), has urged people to work from home as much as possible until more is known about the risks Omicron poses. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control believes this strain could dominate the continent in a few months.

The honest truth is that booster programs I think are not going to work fast enough if there’s a big wave here soon, Finn said. It takes time to penetrate a person, and it also takes time to develop an immune response.

You have to buy time. If the waves are gone within 3 weeks, that’s fine. We can all relax, but now is the time to prevent big waves from happening, he added. The more people you can work from home, the better until you are more certain about what’s going to happen. Sage scientists estimate that more than a third of people’s contact occurs at work, and that telecommuting can have a significant impact on transmission.

JCVI Vice-Chairman Professor Anthony Harnden said the booster would give the majority of people the best chance to fight Omicron, but if Omicron was proven, a small but significant proportion of unvaccinated adults would be at very high risk. It has high permeability. We need to find every way to reach unvaccinated adults, he said.

Friday’s No 10 took place in Austria and ruled out mandatory vaccines, such as those being considered in Germany. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told reporters: We have established a policy on this and said that it is not something to introduce. You know the changes we’ve made for the social welfare environment and NHS workers given the importance of protecting the most vulnerable in our society. But there are no plans beyond that.

Finn believes that compulsory immunization for the general public may do more harm than good in the UK, but he prefers the approach used in South Africa where trusted people go door-to-door to talk about Covid jab concerns. They literally go to people’s houses and talk to them one by one. I think that’s your job, he said, and you have to be the right person to do it. We know who didn’t get the shot, and good communication can have a real impact.

