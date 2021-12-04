The United States should boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics. It could unite America.





President Joe Biden has said he “is considering” a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. It is a toothless move as the Chinese dictatorship commits genocide. We should boycott the games completely. It is a significant sacrifice, and it could unite the country. This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

President Joe Biden floated a test balloon last month, saying he “was considering” a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, which are due to be held in Beijing in February 2022.

It is a toothless, hollow gesture, completely undermined by its lack of commitment.

What Biden should have done, and can still do, is call for a full U.S. boycott of the Beijing Games.

This means no diplomats, no athletes, and there is no doubt that the United States is capable of leading a meaningful protest against the Chinese Communist Party’s genocide of the country’s Muslim Uyghur population among its myriad of others. crimes against humanity.

An Olympic boycott would certainly not stop the atrocities in Xinjiang, but it would send a resounding message to the Chinese government on one of the biggest international stages. It would also be a bugle call for the rest of the world to rise up and be counted.

Yes, that would be a disaster for NBC, the exclusive US broadcaster of the games. It would shatter the dreams of over 200 American athletes, their coaches and support staff. And that would invite severe retaliation from China.

It’ll sting, but protesting isn’t meant to be practical.

“You cannot boycott us. We boycott you!

First, a full Olympic boycott of the United States would rob the Chinese dictatorship of the glorious image it seeks to project: a gracious host nation uniting the world in peaceful competition through sport.

The reality is quite the opposite: the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a genocide of the Muslim Uyghur population of the country. Millions of people have been imprisoned, forced into involuntary labor, sterilized and sent to “re-education” gulags.

This is not a guess. There are satellite images of the camps. There are first-person accounts of witnesses and survivors. And the CCP’s treatment of Uyghurs is just one of its countless human rights violations, including the recent evisceration of Hong Kong democracy and its long-standing intolerance of dissent and free thought. .

It is not a country which should be able to cover up these abuses with a competition supposed to project the values ​​of “excellence, friendship and respect”.

The international community already allowed China to whitewash its image in 2008, when the country hosted the Summer Olympics. At the time, Mia and Ronan Farrow launched a media blitz to label the Beijing Summer Games a “genocide Olympics” because of the CCP’s support for the Sudanese government, which had systematically killed, raped and imprisoned the population. from Darfur.

Meanwhile, as Biden and other Western leaders grapple with who will represent their country in Beijing, the CCP has already called their bluffs. Chinese state media said this week that the country “never considered inviting hype American and Western politicians on the subject of the ‘boycott’ to attend the Games.” Suddenly, the CCP neutralized the minimal effect that a “diplomatic boycott” might have had on China’s Olympic image.

This is why the United States should accuse the CCP of bluffing and completely boycotting the games.

After all, we are talking about genocide, the line in the sand that is supposed to unite the world in opposition, no matter what.

A woman holds a sign as activists gather outside the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles on November 3. Activists have called for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns over China’s human rights record. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images Uniting the country by doing the right thing

It’s true, an Olympic boycott is high risk and potentially unprofitable.

China would retaliate economically, be even less cooperative in international affairs, and could escalate military tensions with Taiwan and Japan. There is the risk that an insignificant coalition of nations will follow the lead of the United States, which would make a boycott a major insult to the CCP that ultimately costs them little.

But China’s image is also tied to its economic interests, which is why the CCP is asking for help from US business leaders to “make a positive contribution.”

Hollywood has been intimidated by Beijing for over 20 years since Disney apologized for making a film about the Dalai Lama. Some of the biggest stars in the NBA have berated league members for speaking out against human rights abuses in China.

This week, when asked about the month-long disappearance from the public eye of Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star who accused a former senior CCP official of sexual assault, Ray Dalio, a billionaire US investor, compared the methods from dictatorship to those of a “strict parent.”

And the scandal-ridden International Olympic Committee bends over backwards to interfere with the CCP, insisting that a few video calls with Peng assured its members that the internationally renowned athlete is not in danger. .

I understand. Offending China is bad for the bottom line.

But some prominent figures and organizations have already taken action, the consequences be damned.

The Women’s Tennis Association has suspended tournaments in China in response to Peng’s apparent silence.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom staged protests on the ground and tweeted their opposition to the CCP. He even went so far as to question LeBron James for his silence.

These are cracks in China’s firewall against economic bullying.

An American boycott of the Beijing Winter Games wouldn’t knock the wall down, but it would be the clearest sign yet that we are prepared to take some financial blows to draw international attention to human rights abuses. man in China.

And in our deeply polarized country, sacrificing a few weeks of televised sports with declining ratings shouldn’t be the hardest sale, especially since we had the Olympics less than five months ago.

The United States is far from perfect, and China is far from the only horrible regime we do business with. And an Olympic boycott would inevitably trigger some racist and xenophobic sentiment.

That is why we must be clear that this is not a protest from the Chinese people. It is a protest against the dictatorship that controls their country and almost every aspect of their life.

Uniting as a country by saying, “We will not participate in your ludicrous spectacle of self-righteousness as long as you commit genocide” could transcend partisan divisions.

Biden should show a little bravery and publicly rely on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to remove his athletes from competition. Other countries would at least feel pressure to follow suit, which would also provide the United States with much-needed positive public relations.

And opposing genocide and tyranny by simply refusing to appear on a TV show could do what seems nearly impossible to allow Americans to share a brief moment of unity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/us-should-boycott-beijing-winter-olympics-china-peng-shuai-uyghurs-2021-12

