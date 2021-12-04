COVID-19: UK reports more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for second day in a row | UK News





The number of new COVID-19 cases in the UK surpassed 50,000 for the second day in a row.

According to official data, another 50,584 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This comes after Thursday’s 53,945 people, the highest daily figure since mid-July.

Last Friday, 50,091 cases were reported.

The data also show that an additional 143 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK to 145,424 since the pandemic began.

Last Friday, 160 deaths were reported.

Currently, there are 7373 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 895.

Another 25,848 people received their first coronavirus vaccine in the last 24 hours, bringing the UK total to 51,046,133, according to the government dashboard.

Also, 30,976 other people got their second attack, meaning 46,462,638 people currently have a double jab.

And 420,910 boosters or third doses were administered, bringing the total to 19,436,885 (33.8% of the UK population aged 12 and over).

NHS England has announced that an expanded launch of the Booster will be on December 13th.

The reservation service for Zap will be updated to reflect the reduction of the time between doses to three months “as soon as possible and no later than December 13”.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has determined that all adults are eligible for a booster dose and that the time between the second dose and the booster dose should be reduced from 6 months to 3 months to protect against the new strain of Omicron.

Meanwhile, England’s weekly R is estimated to have fallen slightly to between 0.9 and 1.1.

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) reproductive number means that on average it infects between 9 and 11 out of every 10 people infected with the coronavirus.

‘R’ was estimated to be between 1.0 and 1.1 last week.

By November 27, about 1 in 60 households in the UK had been infected with COVID-19, up from 1 in 65 the week before, according to the UK Statistics Office (ONS).

At the peak of the second wave in early January, the estimated proportion of people estimated to be infected with the coronavirus in the UK was 1 in 50.

The latest data comes as the UKHSA announced that another 75 cases of omicrons were found in the UK.

Previous analysis showed that of the 22 cases confirmed by 30 November, 12 had received 2 doses of vaccine, 2 had received 1 dose, 6 were not vaccinated, and 2 had no information available. appeared.

None of the cases in the previous data are known to have been hospitalized or died, but the UKHSA said “the sample dates for most cases are very recent and there is a staggering between the onset of infection and hospitalization and death”.

