UK study finds mRNA COVID-19 vaccine provides the greatest booster effect





Publishing data behind UK boost decision: Moderna offers big antibodies, boosts T-cells Broad T-cell response offers hope for mutation protection

LONDON, December 3 (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) using mRNA technology produced the highest antibody levels when administered 10-12 weeks after the second dose. greatly improved. A new British study has discovered.

The “COV-Boost” study was cited when British officials announced that Pfizer and Moderna would prefer to use it in the country’s booster campaign, but the data is now publicly available. read more

The study found that 6 out of 7 boosters were Pfizer-BioNtech’s vaccines that looked for boosting immunity after an initial vaccination, whereas all 7 showed increased immunity after two doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine.

“The third dose will be effective with many of the vaccines and different combinations we’ve tested,” said Professor Saul Faust, an immunologist at the University of Southampton and who led the trial.

A study published late Thursday found that a full or half dose of Pfizer or a full dose of Moderna significantly improved both antibody and T cell levels, regardless of whether you initially received Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 booster vaccine amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Midland House in Derby, UK on September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Professor Eleanor Riley, an immunologist at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The four most prevalent vaccination systems in the UK all induce essentially the same level of immunity and are likely to be equally effective.” She added that policy changes in Booster Gap were also supported by data.

“These data support the decision of the Vaccine Council (JCVI) earlier this week to advance the booster dose to three months after the second dose.”

Antibody levels to the initial vaccine increased when AstraZeneca, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Curevac were given as boosters, but to a lesser extent. However, while Valneva initially increased antibodies in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer did not.

The COV-Boost study was done before the outbreak of the new Omicron strain of concern, and Faust said it shared a sample with the UK Health Security Agency to generate data on the Omicron.

However, the study found that booster injections helped generate a broad range of T-cell responses to beta and delta variants, which may play an important role in long-term protection.

A separate study (published late Thursday) by Imperial College London on how initial exposure to SARS-CoV-2 shapes immune responses found similarly good results for both alpha and delta post-infection post-vaccination. T cell response was detected.

