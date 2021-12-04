UK records 50,584 covid infections and 143 deaths due to Omicron spread





He faced an additional 50,584 new Covid cases and 143 deaths in the UK on Friday.

The latest figures come from among the Omicron variants that are spreading across the country as new cases are identified in multiple places.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 50,000 for the second day in a row on Friday, following 53,845 new cases on Thursday.

Thursday’s number of cases was the highest daily number of infections since mid-July.

There are currently 170,000 deaths registered in the UK, where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate, according to separate figures released by the Bureau of Statistics, with 143 deaths recorded on Friday.

Despite concerns about the Omicron variant, Boris Johnson at a press conference earlier this week was confident it would be better than last year when stricter Covid restrictions were put in place.

Vaccine launches continued to be strong, with a total of 51,046,133 Covid-19 vaccines delivered in the UK through December 2nd, according to government figures.

This is an increase of 25,848 from the previous day.

About 46,462,638 second doses were delivered, an increase of 30,976.

A total of 19,436,885 boosters and 3rd doses were also provided, which is 420,910 per day.

Separate totals for booster doses and tertiary doses cannot be used.

NHS England confirmed on Friday that delivery of the booster jab would accelerate from December 13th.

In a letter to health leaders, NHS England said it has updated its Booster Zap reservation service, reducing the interval between doses to three months.

This will happen as soon as possible and no later than December 13th.

