Raising Bates Katie Bates marries Travis Clark: pics





They do! Katie Bates and Travis Clark tied the knot in a romantic wedding on Friday, December 3, the couple exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly.

It was worth all the wait, all the dreams, and even all the work of planning the wedding, with its occasional stresses and anxieties, they tell us. It was worth every moment, and we really can’t believe we actually got married! We know we still have a lot to learn about marriage and relationships, but we’re excited to spend our lives learning and growing together. It is an exciting day when you can marry your best friend in life and an even more special day when you can share it with your family and friends.

Katie and Travis add: We know we owe a huge debt of gratitude to those who worked long hours behind the scenes and to those who traveled to attend and to those who prayed for us that day. We feel especially blessed and loved. We also feel a bit excited about our future together as Mr. and Mrs. Clark!

Bringing Up star Bates, 21, and band member Clark Family, 20, tied the knot at Castleton Farms in Loudon, Tennessee. The location is special for his family, as it is the same place where his sister Carlin Bates exchanged vows with Evan Stewart in May 2019.

The bride wore a princess-style gown designed by Renee Cunningham of Renees Bridal in duchess satin with a bateau neckline and 150 buttons that line the back of the dress and the full length of her monarch train. She finished off her ensemble with sheer Betsey Johnson rhinestone stiletto heels. Effortless Beauty, owned by Josie Bates and Grace Rochat, took care of the hair and makeup.

As for the wedding party, Katies Carlin’s sisters, Josie, Alyssa Bates and Addallee Bates, step-sisters Whitney Bates and Kayla Manaraze, and longtime best friend Caitlin Kaetzer served as her bridesmaids. The groomsmen included Clarks’ brother Mike Clark, brothers-in-law Evan Stewart and Cameron Manaraze, cousins ​​Jeffrey Walsemann and Jeffrey Weaver, and close friends Aaron Scully and Gavin Ziegler. Katies’ nieces, Willow, 2, and Layla, 22 months, were flower girls. The couple’s dog, Remi, also wore a bridesmaid dress.

Katies’ brother Lawson Bates performed I Love You Truly as the grandparents and parents were seated, and a nine-piece orchestra performed I Cant Help Falling in Love With You as the bride walked in. aisle in front of 400 guests. Her father, Gil Bates, shared the charge for the couple at the outdoor ceremony, while Travis’ grandfather, Charles Clark, Jr. oversaw the exchange of vows and wedding rings. The groom also sang a love song called I Choose You to his new bride.

Melissa Timm Designs arranged the flowers, including white bouquets with pops of greenery and a large hanging spray draped from the ceiling above the rose petal-lined walkway. Arrangements coordinated with the black and white aesthetic of weddings.

The newlyweds treated their guests to smoked chicken, garlic roasted potatoes and southern green beans, prepared by Chris Creech, owner of Smoke on the Mountain BBQ. Aunt Katies Kay Hamilton baked a five tier white wedding cake decorated with flowers. She and Travis asked their social media followers to comment on which flavor, lemon blueberry, red velvet and white chocolate raspberry winning the ballot.

Memories of the big day were captured by Darian Kaia Photography and Scott Film Co.

We broke the news in March 2020 that Katie and Travis were officially courting after being in a long-distance relationship for nine months. They were introduced by mutual friends in June 2019. We exclusively revealed in April that they were engaged.

Scroll through the gallery below to see exclusive wedding photos of the happy couples!

Find the Bates on UP Faith & Family.

