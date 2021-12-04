Omicron pronunciation UK – How to say and reasons for the name of the new Covid variant





Omicron is a new Covid strain that has made headlines, named after the Greek alphabet.

It joins the named Alpha and Beta after the WHO announced in May 2021 that the variant will be called the Greek alphabet letter.

This method replaced citing variants as sources. The variant discovered on Kent last year became known as the “Kent variant.”

However, the WHO points out that this requires a change of approach, as this often leads to unfair discrimination against places where mutations have been identified.

Here’s what you need to know about how letters are determined and how to pronounce Omicron…

How does WHO decide which Greek letters to use for variants?

There are currently five notable variants named for the Greek alphabet.

Alpha Beta Delta Gamma Omicron

Although these variants all have scientific names made up of letters and numbers, WHO decided to use the Greek alphabet letters because they are more memorable and easier to speak to the general public.

Regarding the decision to change the name of the variety to Greek letters, the WHO said: “While there are advantages, scientific names are difficult to speak and remember and are prone to misreporting.

“As a result, people often refer to variants as detected places, which are stigmatized and discriminatory.”

Why are they called omicrons?

There are other variants named Lambda and Mu, but these variants are less common.

However, WHO has decided to omit “Nu” and “Xi” when naming new variants.

Explaining the reason for the decision, he said that ‘nu’ sounds too ‘new’ and ‘si’ is used too much as a surname.

How to pronounce Omicron in British?

There has been some debate about how to say Omicron, but most people suggest speaking as if written in English.

Pronunciation depends on the source, but many people pronounce it as o-mi-cron as a small “o” rather than a capital “OH” sound.

