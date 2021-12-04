US officials say humanitarian effort in Syria is another way to counter ISIS





The visits are being carried out in partnership with the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) which operates in the region alongside the United States as part of a multi-year effort to root out all ISIS fighters.

The medical visits are seen by the United States as part of efforts to work with the SDF to bring stability to the region so that ISIS cannot take hold, an official told CNN. defense directly familiar with the program. Overall, there are around 900 American troops in Syria.

US officials insist that the humanitarian effort is not an “uncontrollable mission” because the goal is to provide another means of countering ISIS. But it is a step beyond the initial deployment of troops by former US President Donald Trump, aimed at his goal of seizing revenues from oil fields in the region.

US officials point out that medical work is led by the SDF and that US forces are working under them. However, security remains a sensitive issue given that ISIS, Russia and regime forces sometimes operate in the region. All US troops provide their own security.

U.S. special operations personnel participated in two medical visits to Deir Ezzor, northeastern Syria, in November, according to Major Charles An, spokesman for the Joint Task Force Levant which supplies U.S. troops.

The region has been the scene of much fighting in recent years. The troops examined and treated nearly 200 patients in hospitals and helped distribute medical supplies, according to An.

Local residents had traveled several hours to reach the nearest health care providers as Deir Ezzor largely had only first aid services after years of conflict.

So far, there have been seven doctor’s visits in the past year, including two from last month, according to An.

While U.S. special operations forces have long carried out humanitarian relief missions in conflict areas and underserved communities, efforts in Syria come as the Pentagon rethinks the use of forces following the withdrawal of ‘Afghanistan.

This summer, all special operations activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt were brought together under a renamed headquarters now known as Joint Task Force Levant. The name change is an effort to recognize that terrorist and violent extremist organizations operate in broad areas that require a more regional approach, according to Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesperson for US Special Operations Command Central.

But what remains unanswered so far is a way forward on how and when US troops might carry out counterterrorism drone strikes from so-called ‘beyond the horizon’ bases far away. of the location of the targets following a strike in Kabul that inadvertently killed several civilians as the United States was withdrawing from the country. Several defense officials say the question of a long-term way forward on these types of missions is still open.

