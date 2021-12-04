Scientists warn Omicron to ‘act now’ to avoid a fourth wave as 75 additional cases are discovered by the UK government





Scientific advisors are urging governments to urge people to work from home until Christmas, the report claims.

The Guardian reports that ministers have been warned to act now on Omicron to avoid a fourth Covid wave.

According to the report, advisers told the government that they cannot wait for new research on Omicron and must act now to prevent a ‘very serious wave of infections’ that threatens to overwhelm the NHS.

Concerns about the new strain are growing in the latest minutes of the Sage committee, released on Friday.

Read More: Greater Manchester’s Latest Coronavirus Infection Rates for All Boroughs

“Even if measures are introduced immediately, there may not be time to fully ascertain whether they are sufficient before a decision on further measures is required,” the document states.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said that 75 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the UK.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 104.

The UKHSA has asked those who test positive and those who have come in contact with them to self-isolate, and said work is ongoing to identify all links to travel.

Cases have now been confirmed in the East Midlands, East England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.

Should some restrictions be reintroduced? Please comment on our comments

UKHSA Chief Executive Officer Jenny Harries said: “With the increase in case detection through focused contact tracing, more cases of Omicron variants have been identified and confirmed, as seen in other countries around the world.”

We are continuing to closely monitor our data. National and regional teams are working at a rapid pace to identify and track every close contact of every Omicron case. It is important that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is immediately isolated and tested for PCR.

Cases not linked to travel are starting to be identified, suggesting some community transmission. That’s why it’s so important for everyone everywhere to take simple steps to protect themselves from infection. In accordance with government guidelines, wear a face covering, get fresh air when mixing indoors, and wash your hands regularly.

Vaccination is critical to strengthening your defenses against this new strain, so get your first, second, third, or booster jab as soon as you are eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community.

Ireland will re-introduce some Covid-19 restrictions over the Christmas period following ‘very strict’ advice from health authorities.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said various restrictions will be in effect from December 7th to January 9th, including nightclub closures and new restrictions on family gatherings.

It comes amid growing socialization at Christmas and concerns about the threat posed by a new omicron strain of coronavirus.

“The risks associated with moving into the Christmas period without some restrictions to reduce the amount of social contact are too great,” Martin said in his State of the Union address on Friday.

The measures, effective next Tuesday, include closing nightclubs and strict social distancing for bars and restaurants.

According to regulations, the hospitality sector will most likely return to pre-October 22, with a maximum capacity of 6 adults per table, and multi-table reservations are not possible.

The deadline is midnight, Taoiseach said.

Martin also said that entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events will have up to 50% capacity.

The Covid-19 pass redemption also extends to gyms, leisure centers, hotel bars and restaurants.

He acknowledged the need for ‘flexibility’ but said visits to private homes should be limited to a maximum of three households.

“My message tonight is difficult,” he said.

“I understand and share with you the disappointment and frustration that many of you will experience as a result.”

Martin said the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 and additional socializing at Christmas are major causes of concern.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/scientists-warn-uk-government-act-22363353 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos