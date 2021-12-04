Chinese stocks listed in the United States fell. Why the massive sale may have been premature.





An autonomous Didi taxi in Shanghai. Shares of the ridesharing company fell more than 20% on Friday. Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

According to a Citi Research analyst, the liquidation on Friday of U.S.-listed Chinese Internet stocks, fearing that the new U.S. transparency requirements could spark a wave of write-offs, was premature given the pace at which the rules will take effect.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday finalized rules that would require foreign companies to provide regulators with documents used to perform overseas financial audits or to be kicked out of U.S. markets. Chinese authorities have called the transparency requirements a threat to national security.

Didi Global (ticker: DIDI) on Friday announced its intention to delist its U.S. certificates of deposit and seek listing in Hong Kong. The move came a week after Chinese regulators asked the company to pull out of U.S. stock exchanges over data security concerns. Didi went public about six months ago.

Shares of the rideshare company fell more than 20% on the news on Friday. U.S.-listed shares of major Chinese companies, including electric vehicle giant Nio (NIO) and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) fell on Didis’ announcement.

But investors shouldn’t expect a corporate rush to follow in Didis’ footsteps, Citis Alicia Yap wrote on Friday. For the SEC rules to be triggered, a company would have to withhold accounting records for three years, meaning that a possible forced delisting process could not begin until 2025.

We believe Didis’ situation is likely an isolated incident, and therefore we would view the massive sell off as a buying opportunity for these large caps. [ADRs] who already have dual registrations in Hong Kong, Yap wrote in a report Friday.

SEC rules, which are part of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act passed under the Trump administration, also require foreign companies listed in the United States to provide documentation proving that they are not controlled by the government. Since 2017, the Chinese government has invested billions of dollars in the country’s internet companies, and they are regulated by a cyberspace ministry that recently cracked down on a number of tech giants.

Following Didis ‘US IPO, the Chinese government ordered app stores to remove 25 of Didis’ mobile apps and banned the company from registering new users citing issues of security.

