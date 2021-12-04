The UK government cannot rely on Lewis Hamilton to solve all of its problems.





Lewis Hamilton has already advocated for more diversity and equality in F1. Photo: Lars Baron / Staff (Getty Images)

As Lewis Hamilton said, cash is the king of Formula 1. Almost anything is possible if you have the money to spend.

With the right budget, you can put your son on the grid, build a new racetrack in record time, or travel to a country with questionable human rights records to host the event.

Now, it turns out that a decent amount of cash could attract a disgraceful building supplier to the current champion car.

This week the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team announced a new sponsorship deal with building materials manufacturer Kingspan. And since it was announced, the deal has provoked outcries from people inside and outside the motorsport bubble.

In 2017, Kingspan and its building materials were linked to a fire in an apartment in west London, killing 72 people. The fire at Grenfell Tower spread to the sides of the building as cladding and insulation made by Kingspan, Arconic and Celotex ignited.

London Grenfell Tower Fire Aftermath Photo: AFP Contributor/Contributor (Getty Images)

Kingspan made only 5% of the insulation found in buildings, but has since been heavily involved in an ongoing disaster investigation since 2017.

And so far, that investigation has revealed the company’s hazardous environment just before the Grenfell disaster. The Guardian reports:

An email from Kingspan technical manager stating that customers can raise issues on their own and sue if not careful after receiving questions from potential customers about the board’s fire safety [off ] them.

The fact that the W11 now has the Kingspan logo has, as expected, rightfully aroused anger. Tragedy survivor group Grenfell United urged Mercedes-Benz to stop trading, and British politician Michael Gove wrote a letter to Mercedes-Benz team leader Toto Wolff urging them to reconsider the commercial partnership. sent.

And this is one of the issues at the center of the recent debate. Yes, Lewis Hamilton is a Mercedes driver and drives a car bearing the Kingspan logo. He is not the one who signed the sponsorship agreement. But his name will cause wrath.

It is not up to him to solve this situation. The British government had to be able to resolve this mess years ago. In fact, because the response to the tragedy was so late, estimates suggest that there are still hundreds of buildings in the UK with combustible cladding. 4 years later!

The fire at the Grenfell Tower spread to the side of the building. Photo: Daniel Leal / Stringer (Getty Images)

In addition to this government failure, the responsibility lies precisely on the shoulders of Mercedes-Benz. The cry after the announcement is justified and raises the question of how this deal came to fruition.

As Grenfell United said in a letter to Wolff, how did the team decide that they were happy to work with this completely unethical company?

The letter added:

Therefore, Grenfell’s family and survivors request an immediate severance of ties with the company that put the dangerous product on the market.

Just can not patronize as usual. Hopefully I can show that ethics and values ​​exist in F1.

Grenfell United has a long history of dubious companies making names on the F1 paddock, so it is right to question the existence of morality in motorsport.

Walk along the grid in Saudi Arabia this afternoon and you’ll see the whole issue, Aramco and Cognizant, engraved on the tracks and cars. Neither of these companies is a sign of good morals.

Mercedes cars will feature the Kingspan logo in Saudi Arabia Photo: Dan Mullan / Staff (Getty Images)

As well as the fact that oil collection and refining poses many ecological challenges, Saudi Arabia-backed Aramco has to do with the kingdom’s mixed human rights record. Cognizant, meanwhile, is one of the tech companies on Facebook that moderates the site’s graphic content. As reported by CBS, he is also charged with bribery.

A company like this and its current presence on the grid in no way excludes Mercedes from criticism. This new deal with Kingspan was not written overnight and would require weeks if not months of negotiations.

During this time, the team members would have noticed allegations of medical malpractice after the Grenfell fire.

Kingspan has tried to distance itself from the tragedy, and according to a statement shared by Reuters, the company was unaware that its products were used in Grenfell.

The publication reports:

In a separate statement, Kingspan said that K15 products played no role in the design of the cladding system for Grenfell Tower, which accounts for about 5% of the insulation.

It added that it was used as a substitute without Kingspans’ knowledge in systems that did not comply with building regulations.

It’s nonetheless a public company tied to a public investigation into the disaster that killed 72 civilians. That’s something Mercedes should have taken into account in the process of signing this contract.

While you may be trying to hide false trust in the name of sustainability and greener construction practices, that is no excuse for any wrongdoing Kingspan has committed in the past.

To address this issue, Mercedes made a statement after it announced that it had worked in-depth with Kingspan to understand what role its products played in what happened at Grenfell.

In addition, they repeated the Kingspan line in which their products were used unknowingly as substitutes that did not comply with building regulations. Wolff also said he would be delighted to meet with Grenfell United to better understand the group issues related to partnerships.

Do we race as one? Photo: Peter Fox / Stringer (Getty Images)

However, these checks should have been made a few weeks ago. And if it were made, the team would be happy to benefit from a company that has caused so much pain to so many people.

As drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have shown this year, the sport has the ability to become a platform forever. But as long as the team and organizers continue to follow the money, few viewers will believe F1’s message that we race as one.

