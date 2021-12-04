Daily COVID Deaths Only 0.00026% of the U.S. Population, Time to Move On





The seven-day average of new daily COVID cases stands at 86,413, according to the CDC. That’s 0.026 percent of the population of the United States.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations for COVID is 6,386. That’s 0.0019 percent of the population.

The seven-day average of COVID deaths is 860, or 0.00026%.

It is tragic to have 860 people die of illness every day, but do you know what 95% and more of those people had in common? They were not vaccinated.

At some point, and we are way past it, society has to ignore those who refuse to take a life-saving vaccine that has been proven time and time again. If they don’t produce a vaccination record to eat out, well, enjoy the take out. The rest of us want to take our masks off.

Omicron obviously threw a curve ball at us, and fittingly, officials took precautions. But now research shows that Omicron cases are fairly mild and the vaccines hold up well.

Governor Kathy Hochul was admirably balanced during Thursday’s press conference when she announced five local cases of Omicron. We hope that she and others will remain calm. Now is not the time for renewed panic, and we certainly don’t need any new blocks and restrictions.

Politicians are taking too much advantage of their emergency powers, and the media play a role in every scare-mongering statement. So please use common sense:

The cases are not relevant. At first, they showed the extent of the pandemic and mapped out hot spots. Now they include both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated, and we know for a fact that the vast majority of vaccinated and infected people have minor symptoms. Hospitalizations are significant, but COVID treatments have fortunately made life better. The death rate is the true measure of the impact of the pandemic. This is the number you should be looking at. And again, this figure is almost entirely for the unvaccinated. And its 0.00026%.

There will never be zero COVID. With vaccines, we now have the tools to mitigate it. President Joe Biden, stop bowing down to President Dr Anthony Fauci, as you call him, and most importantly, keep him away from the TV. The Americans are ready to move on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/03/daily-covid-deaths-are-just-0-00026-percent-of-the-us-population-its-time-to-move-on/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos