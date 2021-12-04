US Intel says Russia is preparing 175,000 troops for Ukraine offensive





Top line

US intelligence officials believe Russia is laying the groundwork for a full-scale military offensive in Ukraine as early as 2022, involving 175,000 troops.

A Ukrainian soldier patrols the village of Shyrokyne near Mariupol, the last major city of … [+] eastern Ukraine controlled by Kiev on April 26, 2021.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

The United States believes Russia’s plans for the offensive could involve around 175,000 people, as well as armor and artillery, an administration official confirmed to Forbes (the news was reported for the United States). first time by the Washington Post Friday).

The official said about half of that number of troops are already positioned near the Russian-Ukrainian border, following a build-up in recent weeks that has led some Ukrainian officials to warn that a Russian invasion of the he former Soviet republic could be imminent.

As part of its preparation, Russia appears to be building up a large reserve corps, according to the administration official (Bloomberg reported last month that Russia is calling in massive numbers of reservists).

Earlier on Friday, CNN reported that Russia had stationed enough medical units, fuel and other supplies near Ukraine to support frontline forces for a week or more.

Forbes has contacted the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, for comment.

Tangent

Russia has also sought to amplify anti-Ukraine and anti-NATO content through Russian influence proxies and the media, the US official told Forbes, as part of a gamble to blame Ukraine for any escalation. .

What we don’t know

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters earlier this week it was not clear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had already chosen to invade Ukraine, but we know he is building the capacity to do so as soon as possible if he so decides.

Key context

Ukraine and Russia have enjoyed strained relations since 2014. That year, the Ukrainians ousted a president who was friendly to Russia; Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula which was previously part of Russia, triggering international sanctions; and an ongoing conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists has started in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s intermittent pressure to join NATO angered Russia, which has sought to prevent the country from entering Western European orbit. Yet the current troop build-up on the Russian-Ukrainian border is larger than other recent outbreaks, some officials say.

Chief critic

The Biden administration has warned Russia not to mount an invasion against Ukraine. Blinken met with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, this week and warned that the United States and its allies are prepared to impose significant costs if Russia steps up militarily, according to a reading by the spokesperson for the department. of State, Ned Price. In particular, Blinken told reporters that the United States could impose economic consequences. Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Tony Semelroth told Forbes that we are deeply concerned about the evidence that Russia has developed aggressive action plans against Ukraine, and a spokesperson for the National Security Council said the best way to avoid a crisis and a downward spiral in the overall relationship is through diplomacy and de-escalation.

Versus

Russia has denied having prepared a military offensive. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters last month that internal troop movements in the country should not be a cause for concern to anyone, and Putin said in an interview in mid-November that any fear of an invasion was alarmist. This week, Peskov asserted that Russia was concerned about Ukrainian troop movements near its border, and Putin indicated in a speech that he wanted the United States and its allies to rule out further NATO movement towards is, according to the Associated Press.

Further reading

Russia plans massive military offensive against Ukraine involving 175,000 troops, US intelligence warns (Washington Post)

Kremlin: Putin to ask Biden for guarantees on Ukraine (Associated Press)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joewalsh/2021/12/03/us-intel-says-russia-is-preparing-175000-troops-for-ukraine-offensive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

