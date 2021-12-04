Covid Omicron News Live: New strain cases in the UK double as Boris Johnson advises working from home.





Boris Johnson’s COVID-19 booster vaccine at St Thomas’ Hospital in London

Omicron cases more than doubled in the UK on Friday after the first additional infections were detected in England, with 75 cases in England, 16 in Scotland and Wales.

There are currently no confirmed cases of a new Covid strain remaining in Northern Ireland.

UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harries said many of the cases found were not travel related.

In a statement last night, Dr. Harris said the team, nationally and locally, is working to identify and track every close contact of every Omicron case. It is important that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is immediately isolated and tested for PCR.

Boris Johnson is being urged to resume working from home to contain the spread of Omicron. According to the full official notes from the latest Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (Sage) meeting released on Friday, experts believe teleworking is a very appropriate way to reduce the spread of new strains.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1638609948Met Police Called to Investigate Downing Street Lockdown Christmas Party

Following on from our last video post, our policy reporter Jon Stone goes on to explain a little more about what the Met was asked to investigate.

In a letter to the military chief, Labor MP Barry Gardiner said the police should investigate the facts and see if they broke the law.

This comes after allegations that 10 employees had been drinking early and playing party games at a Christmas party on Downing Street during closures over the past few years. This is a violation of the Tier 3 rules.

However, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said he was unaware of the fact that he had filed a complaint with the PM’s office earlier on Friday for breaking the rules.

Sam Hancock4 Dec 2021 09:25

1638609348ICYMI: Clock Check Confirming Cressida Dick Didn’t Count 10 For Christmas Party

Cressida Dick didn’t investigate 10 times for a reported Christmas party.

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 09:15

1638608419 No deaths reported from Omicron yet, WHO announced

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that no deaths were reported due to omicron mutations, despite cases being found in at least 38 countries.

The United States and Australia are among the latest countries to confirm new cases of omicron mutations. As new strains continue to spread, the total number of infections in South Africa has crossed 3 million.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor who first discovered omicrons, said the patients she’d seen so far had extremely mild symptoms. I’m against it.

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 09:00

The 1638608222 delta and omicron variants are like two epidemics at the same time, the professor says.

A prominent Scottish health official described the emergence of omicrons as a second epidemic, and scientists find out if measures used to contain the delta will have the same effect.

Scotland’s national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, has made it clear that if someone leaves home today, they are more likely to come into contact with the major epidemic, delta.

For this reason he told BBC Breakfast that everyone should act the way we’ve been talking for weeks.

However, Professor Leitch said it is not yet known whether restrictions on deltas can manage microns. We don’t know yet if that’s true, he said.

He explained how Scotland is attempting to contain the new strain, saying officials are practicing outbreak control while investigating the full impact.

The ideal would be to keep the R number. [which focuses on the rate of transmissibility] He said less than one to include the number of cases, which is why Scotland wants these limits to be very strict until we know what’s going on.

State Secretary Nicola Sturgeon said this week that Boris Johnson’s actions were not enough.

Professor Leitch was asked about the detection of the case at a Steps concert in Glasgow on 22 November, which he said could mean that it is not the first official British case recorded on 27 November. But it is difficult to pinpoint precisely because of the incubation period, he added.

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 08:57

1638607022Government Suspends Corona Test Plan for Vulnerable Classes

A major testing program used to quickly detect Covid-19 in the NHS, prisons, schools and social services could be halted next year.

Several senior sources told The Independent that the government currently intends to end the national program for loop-mediated isothermal amplification (ramp) testing by March 2022.

The lamp test is much faster than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, can be run in less than an hour, and is mainly used to test people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

Since this test can also be performed directly on saliva, it does not require the use of a swab as opposed to a PCR test and is thought to be more accurate than lateral flow. Reports by health correspondent Rebecca Thomas and economics editor Anna Isaac.

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 08:37

1638606421SNP urges Johnson to do the right thing and help poor countries with Covid jabs.

Boris Johnson is being challenged to do the right thing and help the world’s poorest countries produce a Covid vaccine.

SNP Westminster chief executive Ian Blackford has called on the Prime Minister to stop temporarily blocking vaccine intellectual property exemptions so that developing countries can make their own vaccines.

He raised the issue in a letter to Conservative leaders, emphasizing the need for a truly effective global vaccine strategy to defeat the coronavirus.

This comes after it was reported at the end of last month that 54.2% of the world’s population had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 5.8% in low-income countries.

If we allow developing countries to rely solely on donating vaccines, we will not be able to defeat this virus. Blackford insisted on the latter, and Oxfam praised it, especially given that the UK contributed only $6 million of the 100 million pledged to the Covax initiative.

This is a matter of global leadership, and with more than 100 states, including the US, supporting the proposal, it is clear that the UK is increasingly isolated from blocking exemptions to support access to vaccines worldwide.

He added. In fact, it’s the smallest thing the UK government can do after brutally reducing aid globally and sabotaging humanitarian projects.

Blackford is known for challenging PMs on a variety of issues in the House of Representatives.

(PA wire)

PA further reports

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 08:27

1638605032Watch: A businessman denounces the government’s nonsense for handling the Omicron.

Theo Paphitis condemns government nonsense and overturns Omicron’s treatment.

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 08:03

PM warning

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has recommended that the Boris Johnson government should consider resuming work from home to help contain the spread of the Covid Omicron strain.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Government Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), also recommended the same, writes Adam Forrest.

Professor Finn told The Guardian that it’s better for more people to work from home until it’s clear in the future.

The University of Bristol expert added: We need to buy time. Okay, if those waves are gone in three weeks, we can all relax, but now is the time to stop the big waves.

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 07:58

1638604431 An additional 75 micron cases were found in the UK, bringing the UK total to 150.

The UK has confirmed 75 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government said.

The new infection brought the UK total to 104 as scientists joined the previous 29 confirmed mutation cases known as B.1.1.529. The UK has found a total of 150 mutations.

People infected with the Omicron strain in England are currently located in the East Midlands, East England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) says targeted testing is being carried out in areas where positive cases are likely to be infected.

Emily Atkinson has the full report.

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 07:53

1638604167 good morning

Hello. Welcome to the Independents rolling coronavirus coverage. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the spread of Omicron, including statistics and analyzes from leading scientists.

Sam Hancock4 December 2021 07:49

