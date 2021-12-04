US intelligence sees Russian plan for possible invasion of Ukraine





WASHINGTON The growing concern of the Biden administrations over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is based in part on US intelligence that Moscow has made plans for a military offensive involving around 175,000 troops as of early next year.

An unclassified US intelligence document details some of the intelligence findings, including the positioning of what officials say could potentially be 100 battalion tactical groups, as well as heavy armor, artillery and other equipment.

The intelligence was first reported on Friday by the Washington Post.

US officials point out that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin’s intentions remain unclear and that intelligence does not show that he has decided to implement the apparent war plan.

But intelligence describes a Russian military machine springing into action and positioning itself for an attack that experts say the Ukrainian military would have little chance of. About half of the Russian forces that would be used in an invasion are already near the Ukrainian border, and Moscow is set to quickly build up a large force of contract military reservists, according to a Biden administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger a major national security crisis for Europe and the Biden administration, which has declared a staunch commitment to Ukraine’s borders and independence.

The document features satellite photos indicating an accumulation of Russian troops and equipment near Ukraine’s eastern border, and says Russian plans involve moving forces to and from the Ukrainian border to confuse intentions and create uncertainty.

Concern over Mr Putin’s intentions has been fueled by what US officials are calling an increase in Russian media disinformation portraying NATO and Ukraine as threats to Russia, potentially to create a pretext for a Russian climbing. The administration official said Russian officials have also proposed information operations in Ukraine portraying that country’s rulers as Western puppets acting against their country’s interests.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said on Thursday that President Biden will likely speak directly to Mr. Putin soon, and the Kremlin said on Friday that the leaders will hold a video call next week.

We have known about Russia’s actions for a long time and I expect a long discussion, Mr Biden told reporters on Friday evening, when asked about the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council said on Friday evening that the United States is not seeking to come into conflict with Russia and believes diplomacy is the best way to avoid a crisis and prevent US ties. Russians to degrade further.

U.S. officials have vaguely hinted in recent days that they have specific reasons for their heightened concern about an invasion of neighboring Russia, a former Soviet republic that Mr. Putin considers a legitimate part of Russia.

Speaking to reporters Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden, Mr Blinken referred to evidence that Russia has planned significant aggressive measures against Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on his official plane later today, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, referred to the intelligence warnings, saying there are had enough now to cause much concern.

Mr Blinken and other US officials have consulted with US allies in Europe to devise retaliatory measures against possible Russian aggression against Ukraine, where Mr Putin has long supported a pro-Moscow separatist insurgency and annexed in 2014 the Crimean peninsula.

Mr Blinken said this week that the United States will respond to Russian aggression against Ukraine with high-impact economic measures that we have refrained from taking in the past, but did not provide further details.

Mr Blinken conveyed the warning during a meeting Thursday in Stockholm with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. But it is not clear whether Mr Putin can be deterred by such threats.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Blinken, Lavrov appeared to mock the threat, noting that the United States has repeatedly sanctioned Russia in new and different ways in recent years.

There is always a first time, says Lavrov. There were other sanctions they refrained from taking in the past.

Julian E. Barnes contributed reporting.

