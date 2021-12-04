Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here’s a compilation of the top news we’ll cover on Saturday. Sign up for our free front page newsletter to receive twice-daily briefings by email.

1. Women who molest on the street will be made illegal.

Harassing women and saying obscene words on the street or in a bar could be a crime under a plan to criminalize public sexual harassment, which will be announced next week.

A government-commissioned review of hate crimes will require criminalizing public sexual harassment and misogynistic incitement as part of a legislative effort to protect women and girls from violence. Read the full story.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Meet Director K, the MI5 spy keeping Britain safe from China and Russia.

MI5’s head of hostile counterintelligence called for a complete overhaul of the 100-year-old official secret law.

In an exclusive interview, a senior intelligence officer said the current law is adequate if you have a hand-drawn map and catch someone trying to send it to the enemy, but are not fighting the most diverse set of threats the UK faces. Read the full story.

3. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: For ‘evil’ child killers, life must mean life, former ministers say.

The wicked, ruthless stepmother who tortured and murdered 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes refused to serve a sentence in her cell when calls were made to impose lifelong tariffs on child killers.

Emma Tustin, 32, was sentenced to at least 29 years in prison, and her ex-boyfriend and Arthur’s father, Thomas Hughes, was sentenced to 21 years by a judge. He never dealt with it. Read the full story.

4. Recipes for the Affordable American Import Disaster of a Popular British Cookbook

British chefs are facing a problem with cooking spoiled by an influx of American cookbooks, the Publishers Association warns.

Proposed changes to copyright law could allow cheap foreign editions of cookbooks created by chefs like Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver to be imported into the UK, industry agencies said. Read the full story.

5. A row of Kate and Meghan was triggered by an allegation of harassment by a palace employee.

The Duchess of Sussex had confronted the Duchess of Cambridge on charges of bullying a royal employee during her infamous march just days before her royal wedding, alleged Kirstie Allsopp.

The Duchess of Cambridge wept after losing control over an argument with her future sister-in-law in May 2018, a television host suggested. Read the full story.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information throughout the day in The Telegraph.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/12/04/saturday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos