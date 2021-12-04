Tristan Thompson Baby Trial: Maralee Nichols Welcomes Child





Personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who is suing Tristan Thompson over child support, welcomed her baby on Thursday, December 2, can exclusively confirm Us Weekly.

It was previously reported that Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, initially spent time together during their 30th birthday celebration in March. At the time, the sportsman was still dating Khlo Kardashian, with whom he shares their 3-year-old daughter, True.

In court documents obtained by Us, the professional basketball player admitted to having had sex with the coach on several occasions. He initially ordered genetic testing in July before filing an amended petition in a Texas court last month.

In documents obtained by the Daily Mail in December, Nichols was suing Thompson for child support and the professional basketball player admitted to having sex with the coach on multiple occasions.

Thompson has already welcomed her first child with ex Jordan Craig. The exes dated 2014-2016, and Craig found out she was pregnant shortly after they split. Their son, Prince, was born in December 2016.

In September 2016, the Canadian native sparked romance rumors with Kardashian, 37, and the duo announced they were expecting in December 2017. A few days before the reality TV star gave birth, Thompson gave birth to been unfaithful to several women. The couple initially stayed together after Trues was born, but split a year later when the athlete was spotted kissing Kylie Jenners’ former friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Later that year, a source exclusively told us that Craig questioned the timeline of Thompson and the Kardashian’s relationship and whether there had been an overlap.

Jordan moved on from Tristan drama to Khlo while she was pregnant with Prince, an insider told Us in June 2019. Jordan questions Khlos’ very public timeline of events during this time, in which she insisted that ‘she didn’t know Tristan had dumped her for Khlo. She just wished Khlo hadn’t said anything publicly.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers member, for his part, brought up the rumors that he cheated on Kardashian, tweeting a month later, The negative comments that are constantly addressed to him are unnecessary. She doesn’t deserve all this backlash for my misdeeds. Khlo and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my children.

Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson gave their relationship a new try in August 2020 after being quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. Less than a year later, Us confirmed that the duo decided to go their separate ways again.

They broke up a few weeks ago, a second source revealed to Us in June. They remain friendly to each other and will continue to co-parent.

The two have since focused on co-parenting their daughter together. The Sacramento Kings player took to Instagram in October to talk about his kids, writing: Let Me Love You Some More, Before You’re So Little Again. #My everything.

Kardashian responded to the sweet pic of True and Prince, saying: They are so beautiful and adorable !!!! So so blessed !!! What angels!

