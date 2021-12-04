Walgreens explores UK Boots chain options with Goldman Sachs





The Walgreens Boots Alliance is deploying advisors to explore options, including selling Boots, after five years of fully owning the UK retail pharmacy chain.

Goldman Sachs would be asked to investigate the beehives of the Boots chain, founded in Nottingham in 1849 by a Methodist family, potentially for sale or through a separate listing.

The private equity group was a buyer of UK retail assets this year. TDR Capital participated in the February acquisition of supermarket chain Asda, and Clayton, Dubilier and Rice competed with SoftBank-backed Fortress to acquire another grocery store, Wm Morrison. October.

Boots was a publicly traded company in the UK until 2007. At that time, Italian pharmacy mogul Stefano Pessina and private equity group KKR switched to private equity, the largest borrowing purchase in the UK at the time.

Walgreens then took over the company in two phases, completing the process in 2016, with Pessina becoming CEO of the expanded group.

Earlier this year, Walgreens appointed Roz Brewer as CEO and Pessina as CEO. Brewer has hinted at a greater focus on US healthcare, and the group has already sold its distribution business to Amerisource Bergen.

“It is correct to announce new priorities and strategic direction,” said Chicago-based Walgreens. [in] October will include more focus on North America and the healthcare sector.”

However, he added that “they did not comment on market speculation.” Boots were “an important part of the group”.

Sky News first reported that Goldman was in line.

Some investors questioned the synergy between Boots and its US parent company, given that the stores are mostly on different continents and there is no similar product mix.

Critics also said that Boots had lost its distinctive character under private equity and US ownership, and the store became increasingly messy and under-staffed.

GlobalData’s Neil Saunders said the Walgreens merger “has been hardly favored by the boots” and was “hampered by a lack of investment and focus in areas such as stores and services.”

“Walgreens downgraded Boots and it was completely wrong.”

But Boots has one of the UK’s leading retail loyalty plans, with over 14 million active members and a very defensive pharmacy business. On average, each pharmacy fills up to 2,000 prescriptions per week on behalf of the UK’s state health services*.

Since 2018, Boots’ Managing Director, Sebastian James, has implemented a program to close approximately 200 surplus stores, bolstered online offerings, and invested heavily in a new type of hair salon designed to replace department stores.

Boots also struggled as retail activity (typically around three-fifths of sales) declined, although many pharmacies were open to fill prescriptions during the UK’s Covid-related closures.

By August 2020, it had an operating loss of £245 million and a profit of £198 million the previous year. Some landlords have also been attacked for taking an aggressive stance in rent renegotiations.

*This story has been modified since original publication, with each Boots pharmacy dispensing an average of 2,000 prescriptions per week on behalf of the UK’s state health care service.

