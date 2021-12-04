UK government asks Mercedes to reconsider Grenfell supplier sponsorship





Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes has announced a new deal with international company Kingspan, whose logo appears on the nose of its W12 cars.

However, there was a backlash as Kingspans took part in the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, which claimed the lives of 72 people and is still under investigation, as ongoing public investigations into K15 insulation among products installed on the side of the building continue. affected by tragedy.

The pressure group Grenfell United, made up of survivors and their families, wrote to Mercedes president Toto Wolff urging him to reconsider the deal.

Wolff replied to them saying that he was ready to meet those affected by the tragedy and understand more while he was committed to supporting Kingspan.

Now level-up, housing and community minister Michael Gove MP also joined in, urging Mercedes and Wolff to reconsider.

In a letter to Wolff posted on Twitter, Gove made it clear how disappointed he was with Mercedes’ decision to proceed with the deal.

Grenfell’s bereaved families, survivors and the wider community have in the past failed by both the state and the private sector, he wrote.

They have the right to feel deeply hurt and saddened by your decision to sign this sponsorship agreement while the public investigation continues.

Gove also warned that the Kingspan situation could be sufficient to urge the UK government to change jurisdiction over sports advertising and sponsorship.

While the current restrictions primarily relate to tobacco, alcohol and gambling-related products, Gove said he cannot rule out government intervention to prevent transactions such as those permitted in Mercedes/Kingspan.

As Secretary of State, he wrote that it was my legal responsibility to control the planning of outdoor advertising space in the UK.

Currently, comprehensively speaking, advertisements displayed on enclosed land, such as in playgrounds, or advertisements displayed on vehicles are excluded from the direct control of the relevant authorities.

My cabinet colleagues and I will continue to closely scrutinize this system to ensure that the advertising system is fit for purpose and reflects the public interest.

I know there are very real questions about whether Congress will support a legal framework that would allow key participants in a public investigation into how 72 people lost their lives to publicly advertise their products to millions of families across the country.

The achievements of Mercedes and Sir Lewis Hamilton in recent years represent a British success story that we are all proud of. I want you to reconsider this commercial partnership that threatens to undermine all the good that the company and the sport have done.

Gove said he also sent copies of the letter to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Nadine Dorries MP, Sports Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports.

