UK weather forecast: ‘5 days’ snow as extreme winds of minus 11 degrees cover the UK





Snow and colder weather are forecast for the next few days in the UK, the Weather Service said, with some snow possible every day between Saturday and Wednesday on some charts.

Another blizzard is set to cover parts of the UK as thousands of people face the second weekend of power outages for a week after the deadly storm Arwen.

The latest weather maps show that the UK has had snow for at least five days in a row starting Saturday, most of it falling in the highlands of northern England.

According to one forecast, chilly temperatures can reach -11C overnight, with strong winds likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cold and windy weather with snow in some hilly areas on Saturday.

Snow is also expected in parts of eastern England, the North Yorkshire Badlands and parts of Lincolnshire, as well as strong winds and widespread rains in the northwest.

The forecaster said Scotland will be cloudy in the morning with rain and hillside snow on Saturday but will be drier and brighter in the afternoon with a few showers from the west.

Highs of 6C (42.8F) are expected in the north of the UK and highs of 8C (46.4F) in the south.

Sunday will continue to be cold in East England with some hillside snow and showers. On the other hand, dry weather and some sunshine are expected in the West.

Frost is expected in colder parts of the UK, including central and western Scotland, where temperatures can drop to -3C (26.6F) and -5C (23F).

According to maps from Wxcharts, it will snow in Scotland, northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales before it rains on Monday.

The map also suggests additional snow in the same area on Tuesday until early Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will be windy.

The overnight wind chill in parts of Scotland, including the Cairngorms, can be -11C, according to snow-forecast.com.

“In a way, we were expecting typical early December weather this weekend,” said Steve Keats, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

But a few things to watch out for will be the wind. This is not a problem under normal circumstances, but it is more sensitive if you are trying to repair a downed power line.

Saturday is expected to be cold. A fairly mild windshield is expected from the northwest. So quite a few places won’t go below freezing.

So, if you’re going out for Christmas shopping, wear extra clothes.

Meanwhile, thousands of Britons face a power outage over the second weekend.

A week after storm Arwen struck on November 26, housing was disrupted in parts of Scotland and in northeast and northwest England.

As of the beginning of Friday evening, 9,000 households had no power, according to the Energy Networks Association.

Regulator Ofgem announced on Friday that it has launched an urgent review of the energy network company’s response to the storm.

Meteorological Agency 5-day forecast

Saturday

The rain stops to the east, and then there is a mix of sunny weather and strong showers for most of the area. Showers are the heaviest and most frequent in the north and west, with more persistent rain and hilly snow affecting the northern regions. It is cold and very windy.

on saturday night

Spells and showers will occur primarily in exposed areas to the northwest. More persistent rain and hilly snow affecting some eastern areas. The wind continues to blow, but there is frost on the reserve.

Sunday

Additional showers may occur in some eastern areas, but will cover the central area but will stop. It is sunny in the west as the showers stop. The wind is getting weaker, but it’s still cold.

Monday to Wednesday

Rain moving eastward on Monday, mostly before snow falls on the hills. Wet and windy on Tuesday with coastal gales from the west. The wind continues with strong showers on Wednesday.

