Nebraska, Maryland and Pennsylvania all confirm cases as they spread to 8 states





A medical worker administers a Covid-19 nasal swab test to a traveler at the Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care test site in the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States , Thursday, December 2, 2021.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

At least eight US states now have at least 20 cases of the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 after Nebraska, Maryland and Pennsylvania all confirmed infections on Friday.

The news comes a day after 10 cases were confirmed in Minnesota, Colorado, New York, Hawaii and California, which on Wednesday reported the first nationwide case of the variant in a patient in San Francisco and the tenth case in Los Angeles Thursday.

Maryland health officials have confirmed cases in three residents of the Baltimore metro area. One patient was vaccinated and recently traveled to South Africa, and another was unvaccinated and was close contact with this patient, according to a press release from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Maryland’s third case is unrelated to the others and involves a vaccinated person with no recent travel history, according to the press release. None of the three people are hospitalized.

The Pennsylvania patient is a man in his 30s from northwest Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The department is still working to get more information on the case, he said in a press release.

Hours earlier, officials in Nebraska confirmed six infections after a traveler returned from Nigeria and apparently infected five members of their household.

The first patient returned from Nigeria on November 23 and became symptomatic on November 24, according to a press release from the district health department of Public Health Solutions.

Only one of six people has been vaccinated and none required hospitalization, the department said.

New York authorities confirmed five cases Thursday night: one in Suffolk County on Long Island, two in Queens, one in Brooklyn and another in New York. Minnesota public health officials confirmed the second U.S. case of the variant earlier today in a resident who recently returned from a convention in New York.

The United States is among the list of 38 countries with confirmed cases of the omicron variant, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

President Joe Biden on Thursday tightened pre-departure testing rules for international flights and extended mask warrants on public transport as part of a broader strategy to curb the spread of the new variant.

However, officials in New York and Hawaii, who reported cases of the variant Thursday, said they believed omicron was already spreading in their communities.

“This is not just due to people traveling to southern Africa or other parts of the world where Omicron has already been identified,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr Dave Chokshi said Thursday. , during a press briefing.

Omicron has over 30 spike protein mutations, which the virus uses to attach to human cells. Some of the mutations are associated with higher transmission and decreased antibody protection, according to the WHO.

Health officials in the United States and around the world are concerned that the variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines to some extent.

“The molecular profile of the types of mutations you see [in omicron] would suggest that it might be more transmissible and that it might escape some vaccine protection, “White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.” But we don’t know now. . “

