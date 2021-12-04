Two of the cheapest UK stocks to buy!





I’m looking for the best low-cost stocks to buy this December. Here are 2 cheap UK stocks on my shopping list.

red metal mammoth

Taseko Mines (LSE: TKO) believes it could be a good stock to buy as electric vehicle sales explode.

5 stocks to build wealth after 50

As markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and many great companies are trading at discounted prices, now may be the time for smart investors to make potential trades.

But whether you’re a novice investor or a seasoned expert, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a difficult prospect in unprecedented times.

Fortunately, the Motley Fool UK analyst team has put on the shortlist five companies that they believe still have significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval.

We were sharing the name in a special free investment report that you can download today. And if you’re over 50, I believe these stocks can fit into any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to get your free copy now!

According to the Copper Development Association, internal combustion engine vehicles tend to contain 23 kg of copper. This is compared to 40 kg loaded on a regular hybrid electric vehicle. Or 83 kg inside a battery powered car.

Taseko copper from Canada’s huge Gibraltar mine would be needed in huge quantities to make this vehicle. This does not take into account the large amounts of highly conductive metal required to build the charging infrastructure for these vehicles.

Gibraltar is the fourth largest copper mine in North America and is expected to remain operational until 2038. Taseko also owns the low-carbon Florence Copper project in Arizona. It is expected to produce first production in 2023. And in the middle of the decade, we plan to start construction at the huge Yellowhead mine in British Columbia. The proven and possible red metal reserves of this Canadian property are an astonishing 820 million tonnes.

Participating in blockbuster mining projects is all right. But putting their wealth to the surface can be extremely problematic. Development, construction and production issues could shatter Taseko’s earnings expectations. And the stock price with it. Nevertheless, I think this British mine share is well worth it.

Another Dirty British Stock That I Like

Businesses are spending huge amounts on marketing and advertising to recover revenue lost during the global pandemic. Analysts expect these spending to continue rising in 2022, which bodes well for Pebble Group (LSE: PEBB).

Through Brand Addition and Facilisgroup divisions, we sell a wide range of promotional products to large enterprises and enable our SME promotional product distributors to sell their products.

Pebble Group’s sales increased 39.3% year-over-year to £46.8 million in the first half of 2021, as the company significantly increased its marketing spending. But this UK share is more than just a flash. We have built long-term relationships with global blue-chip companies. This means that more than 90% of sales are recurring, providing the company with exceptional revenue stability.

The promotional material market is growing rapidly as companies can increase brand awareness at a relatively low cost. The Pebble Group estimates that approximately 10% of its total marketing spend is used to produce logo-engraved t-shirts, mouse mats, and more.

I know that the earnings of a company like this are very sensitive to broader economic conditions. As such, we expect the Pebble Group’s recent recovery to suffer if the pandemic continues to worsen. Still, in the long run, I think the Pebble Group offers plenty of opportunities for lovers of cheap UK stocks like me.

5 stocks to build wealth after 50

Markets around the world are being shaken by the coronavirus pandemic

And with many great companies still trading at discounted prices, now is the time for smart investors to take advantage of potential discounts.

But whether you’re a novice investor or a seasoned expert, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a difficult prospect in unprecedented times.

Fortunately, Motley Fool can help. The UK’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and his team of analysts have put on the nominations list of five companies they believe to still have significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lockdown.

Here at Motley Fool, we do not believe overtrading is the right path to financial freedom in retirement. Instead, we advocate buying and holding (for a minimum of three to five years) 15 or more high-performing companies led by a shareholder-focused management team.

That’s why we’ve shared the names of these five companies in our special investment report, which you can download for free today. If you’re over 50, I believe this stock can be a good fit for any well-diversified portfolio and you can immediately consider building positions in all five.

CLICK HERE TO GET A FREE COPY OF THIS SPECIAL INVESTMENT REPORT NOW!

Royston Wild has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The views expressed about the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations we make on subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here, Motley Fool believes that taking into account a variety of insights can make you a better investor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2021/12/04/2-of-the-best-cheap-uk-shares-to-buy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos