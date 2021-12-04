COVID vaccinations rise in US as delta rages and omicron looms





Enlarge / People line up outside a free COVID-19 vaccination site that opened today in the Hubbard Place building on December 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Covid-19 coverage See more stories

Amid a raging delta wave and omicron fears, the United States on Thursday administered 2.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the highest single-day vaccination total since May, few long after the injections have become widely available to adults.

More than a million of the injections given yesterday were booster doses, according to Jeff Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator. To date, nearly 200 million Americans are fully immunized, which is about 60% of the population, and 44 million are fully immunized and boosted.

“This is significant progress,” Zients said at a press briefing on Friday. “Vaccines are clearly still our most important tool. If you were fully vaccinated by June, it’s time for you to go get your booster. If you’re not vaccinated, go get your first shot today. And if your children are five years or older and not yet vaccinated, offer them the protection of the vaccine as well. “

Current vaccines are very effective against the delta variant, which is still circulating at extremely high levels across the country. The United States counted nearly 140,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and cases are on the rise again.

“I know the news is focused on omicron,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during the briefing. “But we have to remember that 99.9% of cases in the country are currently of the delta variant,” she said. “Our recommendations for protecting against COVID remain the same regardless of the variant.”

Walensky went on to reiterate the importance of vaccines, boosters, indoor masking in public places, hand washing, improved ventilation, physical distancing and testing.

Vaccines

Health officials broadly agree that these established prevention strategies will remain effective against omicroneven vaccines and boosters. This is despite the fact that there are unanswered questions about omicron’s ability to evade vaccine-stimulated immune responses. The highly mutated variant contains a number of changes known to counteract certain neutralizing antibodies that would otherwise prevent the virus from causing infection and disease.

Advertising

But, immunologists have pointed out in recent days that even low levels of neutralizing antibodies can be protective. There are also many non-neutralizing antibodies that will still be able to attack omicron, and these antibodies can recruit protective immune cells to help fight the virus. Booster doses increase the levels of neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibodies, and injections can increase the diversity of these antibodies as well. In addition, there are also strong cellular immune responses, which do not rely on antibodies and are likely to remain effective against the dreaded variant. Like antibodies, cellular responses are also stimulated by the third injections.

Overall, health experts expect omicron to reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines to some extent. But they’re also pretty confident that vaccines and boosters will continue to offer some protection against omicron.

“Although we haven’t proven it yet, there is every reason to believe that if you get the vaccine and boosted, you would at least have some degree of cross-protection, most likely against serious illness, even against the variant. omicron, “top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said during the briefing.

Fast dissemination

Insurance offers some comfort as preliminary data continues to show that omicron is capable of spreading much faster than delta and causing more re-infections. Some early analyzes from South Africa have estimated that the variant can spread more than twice as fast as the delta and be more than twice as likely to cause reinfection in people who previously had COVID-19. But data is still limited, and these findings have not been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal. They are very preliminary and should be interpreted with caution.

Health officials predict that it will take several weeks to collect more data on the issue of omicron’s transmissibility, as well as the vaccine’s effectiveness and the severity of the disease.

Since health authorities brought international attention to the variant last week, around 40 countries around the world have reported cases of omicron. The United States announced its first case in California on Wednesday, and several other states have since identified cases, including Minnesota, Colorado, New York and Hawaii.

The variant probably circulated for some time before the wave of detections. While many of the newly detected cases involved travelers returning from southern Africa to their home countries, some were not, suggesting that national transmission is already underway in the United States and elsewhere.

