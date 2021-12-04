US market to start selling British lamb from 2022





Exports of British lamb to the US market could resume next year after a period of more than 20 years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed today that it has amended regulations banning lamb imports from the UK into the United States. The amended small ruminant rule will come into effect on January 3, 2022.

This exciting new development means more than 300 million US consumers will soon be able to enjoy world-famous lamb in the UK. The market is estimated to be worth $37 million in the first five years of trading.

In a phone call with US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack early this morning, Environment Secretary George Eustice was delighted with the news. Ministers have pledged to continue working together in the months to come.

Today’s update comes after President Biden promised to lift the ban on British lamb during a visit to the White House in September, and comes after restrictions on British beef exports were eased earlier this year.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

The good news today builds on the success of resuming British beef exports to the US after years of negotiations. British lamb is known for its high quality, food safety and welfare standards. Now, millions of American consumers will be able to enjoy British lamb as early as next year.

The US lamb market is growing as consumer trends change and there are now new opportunities for farmers and meat processors in this market.

The Small Ruminant Rule (SRR) previously restricted access to the US market for all lamb from the UK and EU member states and several other countries, including Canada.

This development will help Defra work with UK food safety authorities such as the FSA, DAERA and FSS and the Department of International Trade (DIT) to complete the final steps necessary to achieve a full reopening. UK lamb exports to the US

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

This is fantastic news as it brings British farmers one step closer to putting first-class lamb on the American menu for the first time in 20 years.

The UK exported 436.4 million lambs and 29 million meats to the United States last year. We want that number to grow and this win will help us achieve that.

Our team is working hard to open a multi-million-pound market for great British companies and will be drumming drums for them when we visit the US next week.

Dr Phil Hadley, Director of International Market Development, Agricultural and Horticultural Development Council said:

This is fantastic news for sheep producers and exporters.

The US market is estimated to be worth $37 million in the first five years of trade, providing more valuable opportunities for both UK sectors.

Today’s announcement means that lamb exports will complement the existing pork and beef trade, which was worth an impressive $22 million to the industry in the first nine months of 2021. We look forward to seeing quality lamb and our products on American plates in the New Year.

NFU President Minette Batters said:

We are delighted to hear that the efforts of the UK Government and Imposition Commission have finally helped to secure US access for British lamb. British lamb is a fantastic and sustainable product that is recognized worldwide for its quality and we know there is a demand for it in the United States as well.

This is the export opportunity the government seeks and that is what we strongly support. This is a positive move for UK lamb producers and we urge governments to continue opening up new markets globally.

