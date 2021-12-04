UK Snow Forecast: A frozen heatwave will begin at the correct time as the British prepare for an ice explosion.





Parts of the UK are expected to experience heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures over the next few days, with up to 9 centimeters of snow in eastern Scotland starting today.

Weather service warns of winter hazard for parts of UK

Snow begins this afternoon in parts of the UK, with up to 15 centimeters expected over the weekend.

Ice storms in Iceland and Greenland are expected to bring temperatures down to minus 9 degrees Celsius.

Snow is expected in northeast Scotland from 3pm today.

About 9 cm is expected by Saturday morning, with the rest of the region expected to follow soon.

Even parts of England and Wales are not evacuated as the WXChart map warns of possible snowfall, especially in the northern and central regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed that there will be heavy snowfall in Scotland today before the eastern part of the UK will be covered by 9 centimeters of white snow tomorrow.

A week after storm Arwen destroyed power lines across the country, thousands of homes were still unheated.

A person has died after storm Arwen left home without heating for a week amid ice warnings. Will it snow on Christmas? UK Weather Forecast and White Christmas Odds

By Friday evening, the map expects Scotland’s minimum temperature to turn icy blue again with -4C and only southeast England will be below freezing overnight.

AccuWeather chief forecaster John Gresiak told Express.

The chart shows where snow is expected to fall.

“The Scottish Highlands are the areas most likely to receive snow.

“It’s expected to be around 3-6 inches at high altitude, and less at low altitude.

“The cold air comes from Iceland and the area around Greenland, so it is said to be cold air at sea because of the trajectory of the water arriving in the UK.

“A passageway over water changes the temperature of the air near the surface so that coastal and low-lying areas are not as cold as at higher altitudes.

Temperatures in Scotland can drop as low as minus 9 degrees Celsius.

“Western Scotland will see a cold and snowy battle. The coldest air over the weekend is likely to warm up somewhat after that.”

Mercury fell as storm Arwen hit last week with strong winds, snow and rain.

Strong winds from last week’s storm cut electrical cables in northern England and Scotland and thousands of people still without power outages, so Boris Johnson called the Army to help with recovery.

Met Office’s Steven Keates told MailOnline:

“Snowfall is mostly seen in the highlands and I don’t think it will cause too much trouble.”

UK Weather Forecast: A bitter -9°C Arctic chill sweeps away for days of snow.

The plight of thousands of residents with power outages six days after storm Arwen

