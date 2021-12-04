Let’s see how well you remember season 3





If you don’t get a perfect score, step away.

It’s been a little over a week since RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s iconic season 3 was crowned the winner in the form of our youngest champion of all time, Krystal Versace. It already feels like a much more depressing place for TV and State. Drag Race UK pumped out some fun serotonin every week, and it was a great way to advocate for diverse queer talent across the country. We laughed, wept, and gagged eleganza. Are you a big fan of drag racing? This quiz tests how well you actually remember season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Rookies don’t have to bother!

Remember the runway theme like the back of your hand? Do you have a lip sync song that repeats on Spotify and you know who was in each of the sub two songs? Do you remember why the symbolic debate started? Do you truly know all the lyrics of BDE off (both versions, thank you very much)? Can you recite Snatch Game celebrities like a time table? If the answer is yes then take this Drag Race UK Season 3 Quiz Quiz and see how well you are doing…

Special thanks to the BBC’s Imogen Reid and Aoife Kilbane. Featured images courtesy of the BBC.

Watch Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer now.

