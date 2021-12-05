US intelligence estimates the level of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border could reach 175,000





The latest developments come after months of steady increases along the Russian-Ukrainian border that have alarmed US and Western officials and led to tense conversations between US diplomats and their counterparts.

CNN reported on Friday that Russian forces have capabilities along the Ukrainian border to conduct a swift and immediate invasion, including erecting supply lines such as medical and fuel units that could fuel a protracted conflict if Moscow decides. to invade.

Officials said current levels of equipment stationed in the area could provide frontline forces for seven to 10 days and other support units for a month.

Intelligence findings, first reported by the Washington Post and described by an administration official, indicate that Russia could begin the offensive “as early as 2022” with 100 battle groups of battalions, or double the amount forces that Russia has accumulated in the region of late. spring.

Half of these units are currently near the Ukrainian border, according to intelligence. The official said the determination was based on footage from last month.

US Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said on Saturday that “about 95,000 to 100,000 Russian troops” were on the border with Ukraine.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do. But I’m very, very concerned about their posture, and it’s in the news,” McConville said, speaking at a panel at the Reagan National. Defense Forum. “It gives the Russians a lot of options, and I’m not sure what they are going to do. But for me, it’s a terrible… It’s going to have a terrible impact on the stability and security of our European friends, and so I have serious concerns about it. “

McConville’s statement is considered the first official recognition of troop level reports by the US military.

The build-up led to a “secure video call” scheduled for Tuesday between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

“The leaders will discuss a range of topics in US-Russian relations, including strategic stability, cybersecurity and regional issues,” Psaki said. “President Biden will underscore the US concerns regarding Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm US support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Asked as he left the White House on Friday night about the intelligence findings, Biden expressed deep concern.

“We have known about Russia’s actions for a long time,” he said as he left for Camp David. “I expect we will have a long discussion with Putin.”

Intelligence also suggests that Russia suddenly established a pool of contracted troops that would be mobilized in the event of a Ukrainian offensive.

In addition to the military build-up, intelligence suggests a campaign of Russian influence intended to denigrate the Ukrainian leadership and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has warned of a Russian offensive.

“Recent reports also indicate that Russian officials have proposed adjusting Russia’s information operations against Ukraine to highlight the narrative that the Ukrainian leadership was installed by the West, harbored a hatred for” Russian world “and were acting against the interests of the Ukrainian people,” said the administration official.

On Friday, Biden warned that he would make military action in Ukraine “very, very difficult” for Putin, describing “the most comprehensive and significant set of initiatives” to deter the Russian leader from continuing an invasion.

U.S. officials have said this could include new sanctions, especially against wealthy Russians in Putin’s inner circle, and increased military aid to Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council, discussing the latest intelligence, said the United States was “deeply concerned about evidence that Russia is stepping up its planning of major military action against Ukraine.”

“The Biden administration has been consistent in our message to Russia: The United States is not seeking conflict, and the best way to avoid a crisis and a downward spiral in the wider relationship is through diplomacy and de-escalation, ”the NSC spokesperson said. .

Speaking to parliament on Friday, Ukraine’s defense minister described Russia using waves of military reinforcement as a tactic, amassing troops near Ukraine’s borders, then driving them back to their permanent bases, leaving equipment behind. on-site – reducing the time required for deployment.

“In April and September of this year, Russia attracted more than 50 battle groups of battalions to our borders. Currently, 41 battle groups of battalions are ready for combat around Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Among them, 33 remain permanently and eight have The total number of soldiers in Russia, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories, which could be used for escalation, is now estimated at 94,300 people, ”said Oleksii Reznikov.

CNN’s Matthew Chance, Jim Sciutto, Natasha Bertrand, Sarah Fortinsky and DJ Judd contributed to this report.

