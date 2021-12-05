Luchi Gonzalez named assistant coach of United States men’s national team





CHICAGO (December 4, 2021) – US Soccer has appointed Luchi Gonzalez as assistant coach for the United States Men’s National Team.

Former FC Dallas Academy Director and First Team Head Coach replaces Nico Estevez and will join USMNT training camp December 5-18 in Carson, Calif., Ending in a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on December 18 at Dignity Health Sports Park. (8 p.m. ET; FS1, UniMás and TUDN).

“We are delighted to add a quality Luchi coach to the staff,” said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. “He has significant experience with this generation of players, and combined with his experience in the game in the United States and abroad, he will be a welcome addition to the team.”

A native of Miami, Florida, he has over 25 years of experience as a player and coach, having worked with some of the top players in the USMNT.

“I knew right away when this conversation started that this is what I want to do, and I’m very proud to have the opportunity,” Gonzalez said. “I am a product of the American Dream, and it is the greatest honor to represent the crest. I feel very aligned with Gregg and his vision for the game, and I look forward to working with the best American players and helping the team achieve our goals.

He joined FC Dallas Academy in April 2012 as a coach of the U-18 Academy. FC Dallas

The U-17 and U-19 Academy teams have won their divisions for six consecutive years and have won four US Soccer Development Academy National Championships (U-19 in 2012 and 2016, U-17 in 2015 and 2016).

A total of 11 players coached by Gonzalez at the Academy were selected with the senior USMNT: Kellyn Acosta, Reggie Cannon, Jesús Ferreira, Weston McKennie, Shaq Moore, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards and Brandon Servania .

Gonzalez spent three years as manager of FC Dallas Academy and head coach of the U-16 Academy team. In 2016, he led the U-16s to their second straight US Soccer Development Academy national championship.

Gonzalez took over as FC Dallas head coach on December 16, 2018, leading the club to the playoffs in 2019 and 2020. He is currently completing the US Soccer Pro License coaching course.

A dual citizen of Peru and the United States, Gonzalez represented the United States at the 1997 FIFA Under-17 World Championship and participated in the first U-20 MNT residency in 1999. He played four seasons at Southern Methodist University, winning the MAC Hermann 2001. Her final year trophy. During his four seasons at SMU, Gonzalez scored 48 goals and added 32 assists. The San Jose Earthquakes drafted him sixth overall in the 2002 MLS SuperDraft and he went on to play for Bodens BK in Sweden, Sporting Cristal in Peru, before returning to the United States where he played for the Colorado Rapids, Miami FC and the Minnesota Thunder.

