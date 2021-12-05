Bernie Kosar: He Chose Us (Excerpt # 2 from Vintage Browns) Terry Pluto





From the book Vintage Browns, 2021 by Terry Pluto. Reprinted with permission from Gray & Company, Publishers. Available at bookstores in Northeast Ohio and on TerryPlutoBook.com.

CLEVELAND, Ohio It all started with Bernie Kosar.

Young Browns fans sometimes wonder why there is so much respect for a former Browns quarterback who never led the team to the Super Bowl, let alone the one who won.

But to focus on the absence of a championship is to miss the real story. It’s the same mistake many people make when they assess the past by looking through today’s windshield rather than the rearview mirror of history.

Prior to Bernie Kosar’s arrival in 1985, the Browns had only made the playoffs twice in the previous 12 years, losing both times. They hadn’t won a playoff game since 1969.

But the trouble in Cleveland was more than the loss of the football team. Consider this from a Sports Illustrated story from August 25, 1985, before Kosar played his first regular season game with the Browns:

Things are not always so rosy in Cleveland, as you may know. Indeed, it can be argued that things are never idyllic in Cleveland. We’re talking about a city that, according to a reporter from Miami, escaped being the NFL’s most boring city just because it let Indianapolis in. But stop. The error on the lake. Stop that. A place where the river caught fire. Stop that. A city that has Indians. Stop that. It was the bad old BB days before Bernie.

Kosar knew about all this because he was one of us. Is still.

Raised in Youngstown, a Browns fan. I went to a few games when I was a kid. Dreamed about one day wearing an orange helmet in the NFL.

When I first came to the Browns, our region was still the butt of national jokes, Kosar said. The Cuyahoga River caught fire. The city was bankrupt. Unemployment. In Miami, I heard it all. I shrugged my shoulders, but it bothered me.

Kosar knew the Browns having a winning team wouldn’t change social and economic issues, but it would be an emotional lift for the city.

I kept thinking that I could go back and do something about all the negative things, Kosar said. I could help my family be safe and I could play for my favorite team. It was a childhood dream and I could make people who loved Browns happy.

Kosar paused.

I can tell the difference, he said. That’s what I thought when I got back to the Browns.

And Kosar didn’t just wait for the Browns to pick him, he found a way to make it happen.

As Browns fans of that era like to say, he chose us.

HE WAS JUST A CHILD

Do you realize that when the Browns drafted me I was only three years behind (Youngstown) Boardman (High)? Kosar said.

It was 1985. Kosar, with his advisers and former Browns general manager Ernie Accorsi, had found an unprecedented route to Cleveland.

I was only 21, Kosar said. I had just finished my second season at U.

Kosar was talking about the University of Miami, where he led the Hurricanes to a national title in 1983.

I loved being at U, Kosar said. I was always slow and thin. I hadn’t planned on being a pro player. The goal was to get a diploma. My dad put me on advanced placement courses in high school so that I could get college credit. That is what it was at the beginning.

Kosar did not play in the first year. He wore a red shirt behind Jim Kelly, a future Hall of Famer. The next two seasons Kosar beat Vinny Testaverde and became a star.

This was around the time the NFL had a rule against recruiting players unless they were seniors, Accorsi said. But there was also a little-known part of the rule. A player may be eligible for the draft if he graduates.

Kosar joked, I was one of the few guys who regularly attended classes.

He didn’t just go to class, he did the job. He was studying finance and economics. He took extra lessons in the summer.

I was spending 18 (credits) hours per semester playing football, Kosar said. I love mathematics. I could do it in my head. I heard what my teachers told me and I was able to remember it.

At the end of the 1984 college football season, Kosar had a plan for 1985. Not the NFL, but staying in Miami. Hed graduated, then took his masters. He was named Academic All-American with a cumulative GPA of 3.27 in his double major in Economics and Finance.

We were going to be loaded, he said. I could see us win national titles in 1985 and 1986 if I stayed. My thought was, these are my brothers. It is my vocation. Back then, no one left for the NFL early. It was not even discussed.

COMING TO CLEVELAND

In Cleveland, general manager Ernie Accorsi was hired as an assistant to Browns owner Art Modell on March 5, 1984. Coach Sam Rutigliano led the team, assisted by Bill Davis.

I had very little say in the staff, Accorsi said. But I told Art and everyone else that we weren’t going to win with Paul McDonald as quarterback.

Modell, Accorsi said, was in love with Doug Flutie, a Boston College star who upset the Kosars Miami team.

Bernies the guy I want, Accorsi told Modell.

Accorsi had spotted Kosar. He knew the quarterback had been racking up college credits at a remarkable rate. He began to plot to bring Kosar to Cleveland, using the first graduation loophole.

My dad chose my classes at university, Kosar said. After the season, my dad asked me to take 18 credits in the spring, six more in the summer. Then I could get my diploma.

His parents had learned about the rule of early enlistment.

I wasn’t very receptive to it, Kosar said. I wasn’t even sure if the course I needed to graduate would be available this summer.

But something else was happening.

My family worked at US Steel, Kosar said. For so many years we were laborers and it was a great job. But the factories started closing in the 1970s. The jobs were gone. I saw this when I was little.

And Kosar knew what that meant. If he turned pro, there would be money. Millions. It would be a game changer for his family.

I struggled with a sense of responsibility, Kosar said. I thought back at U we would win the national title. I would probably win the Heisman Trophy. But was I selfish?

He had several meetings with his family and others. Ultimately, Kosar decided.

I would love to play for the Browns, he tells his dad. That’s what it would take to get me out of Miami.

In his new Vintage Browns book (softcover $ 16.95 / 208 pages / eBook $ 9.99), Terry Pluto recalls favorite players from the Cleveland Browns teams of the 1970s, 80s, 90s and beyond, including Bernie Kosar, Ozzie Newsome, Brian Sipe, Marty Schottenheimer, Doug Dieken, Greg Pruitt, Kevin Mack, Bill Belichik and more from the days when the Kardiac Kids and Dawgs played at municipal stadium.

