UK’s Covid progress is now wasted, warns top scientist | covid





The emergence of the Omicron variant shows that the world is closer to the beginning of a pandemic than the end, a senior British scientist lamenting the lack of political leadership over the coronavirus, warned.

Wellcome Trust’s Sir Jeremy Farrar, who stepped down as government scientific adviser last month, said progress since the outbreak of the virus was fading.

In an article for The Observer, he said the wealthy countries are focused on the domestic market as they quibble to think the worst pandemic is behind us. He said he was cautiously hopeful that the current vaccine could prevent serious disease in Omicron, but that it may not be the case for future strains.

He writes that the more the virus continues to spread globally to unvaccinated populations, the more likely it is that strains will emerge that can overcome our vaccines and treatments. Then we can be close to one squared.

These political tendencies and lack of leadership are prolonging the epidemic for everyone, and governments are genuinely reluctant to address unequal access to vaccines, testing and treatment. There have been great speeches and warm words, but nothing is needed to ensure fair access to what we know and to end the epidemic.

He said the necessary emergency measures will help reduce transmission and protect against disease, including wearing face masks indoors, increasing testing, social distancing, isolation if positive (so supportive) and vaccination.

Farrars’ intervention came as major charities raised concerns about the government’s booster jab campaign, which is currently considered the best way to fight the virus. Age UK’s philanthropist, Caroline Abrahams, said the program was frankly a mess. She said: It’s lagging behind where it should be, and it’s surprising to hear this week that one in five nursing home residents hasn’t received a booster yet.

She said after being suspended so that some of the GP’s targets could focus on managing the jab. Regular health checkups for people aged 75 and over and new patients may be deferred according to new guidelines.

In this context, we agree that our top priority right now is to turbocharge booster programs so that as many elderly and vulnerable people as possible get the jab quickly, Abrahams said. After all, this situation is yet another example of just how underpowered our GP system is. Unless and until we invest more, we’ll see these tough choices keep popping up every time a crisis strikes, and it’s certainly not in the interest of anyone, at least all seniors.

A booster jab is being performed at St John’s Church in West London on December 4, 2021. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Health Minister Sajid Javid has urged everyone who deserves to be boosted before spending time with their families this Christmas. He said it’s absolutely essential for everyone who qualifies to get a booster jab to boost their immunity before spending time with their loved ones. While our brilliant scientists learn more about the new strain of Omicron, we must do everything we can to strengthen our defenses, and vaccines are the best way to do this.

On Saturday Downing Street announced the introduction of pre-departure screening for people traveling to the UK. From 4am on Tuesday, travelers must complete a lateral flow or PCR screening 48 hours prior to entry. Nigeria has been added to the red list and hotels arriving from 4am on Mondays must be quarantined at their hotels. Officials say the move comes as evidence of Omicron strains have been reported in more than 40 countries and clear community transmission has been reported in areas such as Norway. They also said there was evidence of a shorter incubation period than other strains.

The Ministry of Labor has been pushing for the introduction of tests. A Downing Street source said the decision was driven by the spread of the strain and new evidence about its nature. This will bring even greater setbacks to the travel industry, which has been heavily impacted by the restrictions of COVID-19.

The sudden spread of omicrons has disappointed many scientists. Professor Franois Balloux of University College London said he was really surprised that the number of cases reported in South Africa is growing rapidly. Cases are doubling at a rate I’ve never seen before. It is very worrying.

Initial estimates suggested that this increase was due to the fact that the Omicron mutation could infect three to six times more people than the Delta over the same period. For now, this is a surprising number, balanced with earlier reports that this variant is less likely to lead to hospitalization.

But scientists warned last week that such data needs attention. The situation is already tense. Professor Rowland Kao of the University of Edinburgh said that even if omicrons are less likely to cause serious illness, they could cause more hospitalizations and put an additional burden on health care because more people will be infected.

There is also evidence that more than 1 in 4 UK workers (27%) will come to work with symptoms of the Omicron variant because they need money. Of those, 23% are occupations with a high risk of infection. Also, a survey by the UK’s Royal Arts Manufacturers Association (RSA) found that 16% of workers are able to work from home, but their employers don’t allow it. Only 31% said they would receive assistance from their employer in addition to statutory sick leave.

RSA’s chief research officer, Anthony Painter, said workers must be economically stable to ensure an economic recovery. In the short term, we need to see an automatic leave system and more generous sick leave, but in the long run, both the Conservatives and Labor must explain how they will address the deep economic unrest exposed by COVID-19.

On Saturday, there were further protests in Europe against the coronavirus measures by various governments. More than 40,000 people took part in protests in Vienna, Austria, where the European Union (EU) first announced that it would make vaccination compulsory.

In the Dutch city of Utrecht, thousands of people protested against the restrictions introduced last weekend. Protesters hold banners that read Medical Freedom Now! Many protesters have accused the Dutch government of seeing increasing pressure to get vaccinated to participate in regular society.

In Frankfurt, Germany, police used batons and pepper spray to disperse protests after hundreds of protesters who did not wear masks or maintain social distancing were ambushed by demonstrators. In Berlin, when mass protests were banned, small groups gathered to protest.

