COVID-19: Return of Pre-Departure Tests for All UK Arrivals to Fight Omicron as Nigeria Adds to Red List | travel news





All international arrivals arriving in the UK must be re-tested for COVID-19 prior to departure to prevent the spread of the new strain of Omicron, the Health Minister has announced.

This rule applies to all travelers 12 years of age and older visiting the UK or returning from vacation, whether vaccinated or not, and will come into effect on Tuesday 7th December at 4am.

The exam must be taken up to 48 hours prior to departure time.

Sajid Javid said it was because of “the increase in travel-related cases.”

Everything you need to know as COVID travel rules change again

Image: Return of test requirements will hit the travel industry.

Nigeria has also been added to the travel redlist by joining several South African countries that have been added after the omicron variant was first discovered late last month.

This means that only UK citizens and residents can enter from Nigeria and you will have to pay to stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days.

The change will begin at 4 a.m. on Monday, and Javid said Nigeria is “second only to South Africa in cases involving omicrons”.

“There are already 27 cases in the UK and it continues to grow,” he added.

Overall, there are currently 160 confirmed cases of omicrons in the UK, suggesting that UK scientists “may have a shorter incubation period” than other strains.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:20 PM gives a thumbs up for the Christmas party.

Zavid said the move would be “temporary”, while acknowledging that it was “very unfortunate” for those who already had travel plans.

“We want to get rid of the vaccine as soon as possible,” he added. “The vaccine remains our first line of defense.”

Transportation Secretary Grant Shoppes said Omicron’s “extra caution” is needed “until the picture becomes clearer”.

Travel rules are a matter for the delegated administration, but the measures introduced by Downing Street have generally been replicated elsewhere, and Scotland quickly issued the same testing requirements.

Transport Minister Michael Madison said: “I have always said that new measures may need to be implemented quickly to protect Scotland’s public health, especially when it comes to international travel.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:09 More than half of Omicron cases in the UK are double jabs

Regarding the pre-departure test, Shadow Interior Minister Yvette Cooper tweeted: “Finally! But why was this brought almost two weeks after the ohmic was confirmed?”

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting asked why pre-departure screening is allowed “up to 48 hours before flight”.

Ministers have repeatedly said that a pre-travel test is not necessary when we pressured it.

I’m very happy they made a U-turn now, but I wish they did sooner. The lesson for #Omicron from the first wave and the delta wave is that the epidemic will accelerate with many separate new cases in the UK.

— Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) December 4, 2021

British Airways’ CEO said the rapid change in UK entry requirements made it “impossible” for the travel industry to plan ahead.

Tim Alderslade added: “It is premature to attack millions of passengers and the industry before we see the full data.

“We have no clinical evidence. Red list extensions are completely meaningful. That’s why. But we know from experience that comprehensive restrictions do not prevent the importation of variants.”

The airport operators association said the pre-departure test would be “a fatal blow to the aviation and tourism industry”.

British Airways chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said the move was “a catastrophic blow”.

“Currently, a full reintroduction of testing for entry into the UK, and PCR testing upon arrival, is a complete departure from the rest of the world, where every other country is taking a measured approach based on it. To science.”

“Our customers will now face uncertainty and chaos, and it will once again be catastrophic for everyone in the travel industry.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:34 ‘Continue’ with the government’s Christmas message

The NHS says more than a million people have booked appointments for the booster jab this week after the public was urged to get an injection following the emergence of a new strain.

Speeding up the third jab in England will happen no later than December 13, bosses said.

On or before that date, the online reservation system has been updated so people can book the Booster Jab 3 months after the second dose instead of 6 months.

