Chinese equity losses in US exceed $ 1 trillion for fears of delisting





(Bloomberg) – A massive sell-off in 2021 for U.S.-traded Chinese stocks has now wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in value since February and shows no signs of easing as regulators on both sides of the globe continue to put pressure on companies.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index – which tracks companies with exposure to China listed in the United States – plunged 9.1% on Friday, the highest since 2008, after Didi Global Inc. announced plans to pull its shares of the New York Stock Exchange. The collapse came amid a larger drop in stocks that day, with tech stocks making up most of the drop.

Didi’s announcement marks an astonishing reversal of fortunes after the company raised $ 4.4 billion in an initial public offering in late June, and adds even more uncertainty to the outlook for other Chinese companies listed in the United States. Didi fell 23% to its lowest on Friday, extending the collapse of the transport giants to more than 50% below its IPO price of $ 14.

It’s sad to see what’s going on with Didi, Edith Yeung, general partner of Race Capital, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. When you consider that many Chinese companies are walking on eggshells to please the Chinese government, to please the US government, she said, expecting more to join Didi in leading the way. to a Hong Kong list.

Here’s a look at how Chinese equities in the United States have developed amidst a deeper examination:

Political pressures

Friday’s massive selling adds to what has been a historically bad time for Chinese stocks traded in the United States. Beijing and Washington led eight separate trading days with declines of at least 5%. To put this in perspective, the S&P 500 Index has seen only five such declines in the past decade.

Trillion dollar club

The dramatic drop in Chinese stocks listed in the United States this year burned investors who pushed them from the depths of the 2020s Covid-19 sell-off to an all-time high in February. In the nine-plus months since its peak, members of the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index 95 have lost more than $ 1.1 trillion in combined value. Heading the plunge is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which has seen its market capitalization fall by about $ 430 billion, or nearly 60%.

Feel exposed

While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have taken a rough ride this year, a global gauge of stocks with the country’s highest exposure to sales have managed to provide investors with solid returns. The MSCI World with China Exposure Index is up about 9% this year, outperforming the Golden Dragon China Index by more than 50 percentage points, the highest since at least 2003, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This represents the constant march towards mandatory delisting of Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, wrote Cowen & Co. analyst Jaret Seiberg in a note. We don’t think Congress or the SEC see the value of letting Chinese companies register with the United States as worth the cost of not being able to inspect audits.

