US Congressman posts Christmas photo of family with guns, days after school shooting





U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) in a Christmas photo of his family holding guns, in this image obtained from Twitter, posted on December 4, 2021. Courtesy of Twitter @REPTHOMASMASSIE / Social media via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4 (Reuters) – A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas photo of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a Michigan high school shootout.

“Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa Claus, please bring ammunition,” United States Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote on Twitter.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, committed the deadliest American school shooting this year on Tuesday, the latest in a decades-long spate of mass shootings at American schools. His parents were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murders.

Massie, who represents a strong Republican district, posted the photo of himself and six others holding guns resembling an M60 machine gun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Thompson submachine gun.

Some semi-automatic weapons are designed to be almost identical to fully automatic weapons like machine guns. Under U.S. law, weapons such as machine guns are restricted to military, law enforcement, and civilians who have obtained special licenses for weapons manufactured before May 1986.

Jonathan van Norman, campaign manager for Massie, did not immediately respond to a request for comment via Twitter.

U.S. Democratic Representative John Yarmuth, who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives budget committee, has condemned the post of fellow Kentuckian.

“I’m old enough to remember Republicans shouting that it was callous to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy,” Yarmuth wrote on Twitter, apparently referring to calls for screening laws firearms.

“I promise not everyone in Kentucky is a callous asshole,” he added.

The shooting in Oxford, Mich. – in which four teenagers were killed and a teacher and six other students were injured – was the latest in a series of sometimes more deadly incidents that sparked heated debates over the school safety, gun control and gun rights.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; edited by Jonathan Oatis

