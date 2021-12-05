COVID-19: Travel industry says return of pre-departure screening for all UK entrants is ‘catastrophic’ as Nigeria adds to red list | UK News





Airline operators say pre-departure coronavirus testing on all international flights arriving in the UK will be “a devastating blow to the aviation and tourism industry”.

This rule was introduced to prevent the spread of the Omicron mutation and applies to all travelers 12 years of age and older visiting the UK or returning from vacation, regardless of their vaccination status. Effective Tuesday, December 7th at 4am.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the move was due to “an increase in travel-related cases”. The exam must be taken up to 48 hours prior to departure time.

British Airways chairman and CEO Sean Doyle described the move as “a catastrophic blow”.

“Currently, a full reintroduction of testing for entry into the UK, and PCR testing upon arrival, is a complete departure from the rest of the world, where every other country is taking a measured approach based on it. To science.”

“Our customers will now face uncertainty and chaos, and it will once again be catastrophic for everyone in the travel industry.”

The Airport Operators Association repeated Doyle’s words that pre-departure testing would be “a devastating blow to the aviation and tourism industry.”

Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade said the rapid change in UK entry requirements made it “impossible” for the travel industry to plan ahead.

“It’s premature to hit millions of passengers and industries before we see the full data,” he said.

“We have no clinical evidence. Red list extensions are completely meaningful. That’s why. But we know from experience that comprehensive restrictions do not prevent the importation of variants.”

Labor said it favored the government’s move but said it was too late, and Shadow Interior Minister Yvette Cooper tweeted. “Finally! But why the hell was this submitted almost two weeks after the ohmic was confirmed?”

Ministers have repeatedly said that a pre-travel test is not necessary when we pressured it.

I’m very happy they made a U-turn now, but I wish they did sooner. The lesson for #Omicron from the first wave and the delta wave is that the epidemic will accelerate with many separate new cases in the UK.

— Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) December 4, 2021

Health Secretary Wes Streeting Shadow wrote on Twitter: “The health minister finally accepted Labor’s request for a pre-departure test, but why 48 hours before the flight?”

In addition to testing on all international arrivals, Nigeria is being added to the travel red list. Nigeria has joined several South African countries registered here after the Omicron strain was first discovered in the UK late last month.

This means that only UK citizens and residents can enter from Nigeria and you will have to pay to stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days.

The change will begin at 4 a.m. on Monday, and Javid said Nigeria is “second only to South Africa in cases involving omicrons”.

“There are already 27 cases in the UK, and the number continues to grow,” Streeting added.

Overall, there are currently 160 confirmed cases of omicrons in the UK, suggesting that UK scientists “may have a shorter incubation period” than other strains.

Prime Minister Zabid said the new measures would be “temporary”, while acknowledging that they were “very unfortunate” for those already planning to travel.

“We want to get rid of the vaccine as soon as possible,” he added. “The vaccine remains our first line of defense.”

Travel rules are a matter for the delegated administration, but the measures introduced by Downing Street have generally been replicated elsewhere, and Scotland quickly issued the same testing requirements.

New travel rules came out this Christmas as Javid urged the public to get a booster vaccine before spending time with loved ones.

Javid said it was “absolutely important” for the public to “charge” their immunity before the holidays.

By December 4, a total of 19.8 million had had their third jab, over 51 million had their first and nearly 46.5 million had their second jab.

The Department of Health and Social Care estimates that 20 million people will have boosters by December 5th.

