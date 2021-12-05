With an additional 26 cases of Omicron mutation, the number of confirmed cases in the UK rises to 160.





The World Health Organization (WHO) today announced that one person has died from the new strain, which has been detected in 38 countries and recorded 160 times in the UK.

The number of detected cases continues to grow (

Image: SIPA USA / PA image)

In the UK, the number of Omicron Covid variant cases continues to rise, with 26 more detected.

The UK Health and Safety Agency said 25 of them were found in the UK.

That means the total number of confirmed cases of the strain in the UK now stands at 160, the agency said.

The UK government is concerned about the Omicron variant due to the high number of mutations to the protein spike.

This could mean that they are better at neutralizing antibodies and thus reduce the efficacy of the vaccine.

Whether this is true or not is unclear, and teams of scientists around the world are working to find possible effects.

The government is once again encouraging the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of Omicron (

video:

Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock)

To keep mutant cases low, travel restrictions from certain countries to the UK have been re-introduced and mask duty re-introduced on public transport and in shops.

Strict self-isolation policies have also been introduced for those infected with the virus and those who have come in contact with them.

Whether Omicron increases mortality and hospitalization rates over previous mutations remains to be seen.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this afternoon that one person has died from a new strain found in 38 countries.

The United States and Australia became the latest confirmed cases of local transmission with Omicron as it brought more than 3 million infections in South Africa.

Cases have also been detected in Sri Lanka, South Korea and Malaysia.

It is unclear whether Omicron has a higher hospitalization rate than other strains (

video:

Getty Images)

The WHO warns that it could take weeks to determine how contagious this variant is, whether it causes more serious illness and whether a vaccine is effective.

WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan: “Everyone will get the answers they need”

Health officials also said Omicron could cause more than half of Europe’s Covid cases in the coming months.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) President Kristalina Georgieva said a new strain could slow the global economic recovery.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said: “The new variant may, like the delta variant, slow the recovery of the global economy.”

“Even before this new strain came out, we were concerned that we were losing some momentum as the recovery continued,” she said.

“New strains that can spread very quickly can undermine confidence.”

The increase in new omicron cases in the UK was a third of yesterday’s 75 cases.

