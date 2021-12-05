US, EU and 20 countries condemn Taliban for summary killings | New





Countries denounce reported killings and disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces.

The United States, the European Union and 20 other countries have condemned the Taliban for allegations of summary killings of former police and intelligence officers in Afghanistan.

Saturday’s statement came after Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report documenting the murder or disappearance of at least 47 members of the Afghan National Security Forces.

The countries expressed deep concern at the allegations and stressed that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights violations and contradict the amnesty announced by the Taliban for former Afghan officials.

They called on the Taliban to effectively implement the amnesty granted to former members of the Afghan security forces and former government officials to ensure that it is respected throughout the country and in all their ranks, and called for prompt and transparent investigations into reported killings.

Countries include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, UK, and Ukraine.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August as the US-backed government in Kabul collapsed following the departure of US troops from the country.

The armed group, eager to gain international recognition, has vowed its government will be different from its previous government in the 1990s, which included public stoning, amputations of limbs of suspected criminals and a ban on women’s education. .

But the new government has continued to apply violent punishments, and the United Nations has expressed concern over credible allegations that the Taliban have committed retaliatory killings since their victory.

In its report, HRW said Taliban leaders ordered surrendering security forces to register with authorities to be screened for links to certain military units or special forces, and to receive a letter guaranteeing their safety.

However, the Taliban used these checks to detain and summarily execute or forcibly disappear individuals within days of their registration, leaving their bodies with relatives or communities, HRW said.

The group said its research indicates that the Taliban forcibly killed or disappeared more than 100 former members of the Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Helmand, Kunduz and Kandahar provinces.

He also noted that the Taliban announced the establishment of a commission to investigate reports of human rights abuses, corruption, theft and other crimes, but said the commission did not had announced no investigation into the reported murders.

The Taliban’s unsubstantiated claims that they will act to prevent abuse and hold the attackers to account seem, so far, to be nothing more than a public relations stunt, he said.

The Taliban have repeatedly denied authorizing attacks on former members of the security forces, and in late November said they had formed a commission to purge people of bad character from their ranks.

In an audio recording, Deputy Taliban Chief and Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani called on our brothers to cooperate with the commission and not to protect or support anyone of bad character on the basis of personal friendship. .

No country has yet officially recognized the Taliban government, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and overseas funds have been frozen, even as the country faces serious economic and humanitarian crises.

US officials held talks with Taliban officials in Qatar earlier this week and expressed deep concern over human rights violations and urged the group to provide women and girls with access to education for all levels.

Shortly after, on Friday, the Taliban issued a women’s rights decree saying that women should not be considered property and should not be forced into marriage.

