Tempest Arwen: Rare sea turtles and seal cubs have washed up on British beaches.





Bad weather, along with winds reaching speeds of over 90 mph (144 km/h) in some areas, has challenged marine life, driving many away from their homes.

Among them was the very rare Kemp Ridley sea turtle, which had reached Talacre Beach in North Wales about 4,700 miles from home in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, Kemp’s Ridley is the smallest and “most critically endangered species of sea turtle” and is internationally listed as critically endangered.

Matthew Westfield, marine environmental monitoring coordinator in Cardigan, Wales, was first alerted to the turtle on 28 November, shortly after storm Arwen reached its peak.

“If you get caught in currents, you can get into deeper water,” Westfield told CNN. “Perhaps it was floating around for a week or so, then storm Arwen struck it and blew it into British waters.”

Although there are suspicions that the tortoise may be dead, he said it is common for creatures to enter a “cold water shock” mode, shutting down the entire system.

Westfield said he suspects the turtles are roughly two to three years old because they are young tortoises that tend to wander from shore to deeper waters. It is difficult to distinguish at a young age, so the gender is still unknown.

But the most surprising element of the discovery was its rarity. Westfield said that records show that since 1748 only 72 Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles have surfaced in England, of which only 27 have survived.

The turtle now gets the name Tally and is cared for at the Anglesey Sea Zoo in Wales. There, they are kept in an incubator under constant surveillance, gradually raising the temperature by about two degrees each day to offset the cold.

“The veterinarian’s visits today and yesterday give us quiet hope,” said Frankie Hobro, the zoo’s director, adding that the cold shock “effectively killed Tally” when Tally was found. “It’s going very well right now, because it’s touch-and-move.”

Although it may be the rarest, Tally is certainly not the only marine creature affected by Storm Arwen. Dozens of baby seals have also been pushed to British beaches, many of them malnourished.

‘lucky few’

Em Mayman, after-hours coordinator for British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said Storm Arwen was “particularly unfriendly” and reports of seal cubs increased.

“These pups are often only a few days or weeks old, and they are usually separated early from their mothers during the critical period of feeding to get the body fat they need,” Mayman told CNN.

“Many puppies were malnourished, and some weighed less than 13 kilograms (28.6 pounds) at birth. “The lucky few had little or no injuries.

Mayman’s organization has already received nearly 100 calls from across the country, calling for rescue. She said 2020 broke the record for a total of more than 2,000 calls and is set to break it this year.

Curable seal pups are sent to a rehabilitation center where they are monitored until they have gained enough weight to be released. Mayman said volunteers dealing with seriously injured or ill puppies can often be “emotionally very tough”.

Westfield, who took care of Tally, said it was “too early” to say that climate change was the cause of the animals washed up on shore, but Mayman disagrees.

“Extreme weather events such as these storms are becoming more and more frequent due to climate change, with the last events in Wales and south-west England in 2017 with loss of up to 75% of pups in some areas,” she said. .

And zoo director Hobro also thinks it won’t be the last sea turtle to be washed out in the UK, as Tally points out a similar case of a female sea turtle discovered years ago.

“We’re seeing more of these late fall and early winter storms,” ​​Hobro told CNN. “We know that global warming is causing more variability in the ocean’s temperature.” “So, no doubt, that’s why we’ve seen more stranded tropical turtles in the last 10 or 20 years, and we can be sure we’ll see more regularly in the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2021/12/04/uk/turtle-seal-storm-arwen-scn-scli-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos