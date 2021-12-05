Omicron in the United States: where is it?





Cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant are confirmed across the country this weekend.

California

The first case of the ‘worrying variant’ was identified in a California resident and Golden State public health officials said Friday that at least five people in Alameda County were infected with the strain after attending at a wedding in Wisconsin last month.

The five people who have confirmed “mildly symptomatic” cases of omicron are among a group of 12 vaccinated people aged 18 to 49 who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county public health department from Alameda.

One of the people attended the November 27 wedding after returning from an international trip. Genomic sequencing of the remaining seven cases is not yet complete. “Most” of the 12 people had received booster shots.

New Jersey and Georgia

Also on Friday, authorities said a woman who recently traveled from South Africa is both New Jersey and Georgia’s first confirmed case of the variant.

The woman is a fully vaccinated Georgia resident who tested positive on Sunday, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Department of Health.

Officials said she sought treatment for moderate symptoms in an emergency room and was recovering and staying in isolation.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the woman was in Georgia for two days between arriving from South Africa and traveling to New Jersey, noting that contact tracing was underway in Georgia and New Jersey. Jersey.

A person takes a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site near Grand Central Terminal on Friday, December 3, 2021 in New York City. ((AP Photo / Yuki Iwamura))

Missouri

Missouri health officials on Friday reported the state’s first suspected case of the variant in a St. Louis resident, and a statement from the St. Louis Department of Health is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from the United States.

The resident had recently traveled to the United States and it is not known if he is vaccinated.

Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, director of the St. Louis Health Department, said “there are no concerns regarding the health of this resident at this time.”

Utah

Utah health officials announced on Friday that its first cases of the omicron variant had been confirmed in a fully vaccinated senior who had traveled to South Africa.

The patient has received monoclonal antibody treatment and is exhibiting mild symptoms, the state health department said.

Colorado

Colorado has detected the second case of the Centennial State’s omicron variant in a patient who had recently traveled to South Africa and tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is currently in isolation and county and state health departments are notifying their close contacts, Boulder health officials said in a statement.

Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced the first case of the omicron variant in Pennsylvania on Friday.

It was not clear whether the man, who is in his 30s, had been vaccinated against COVID-19 or if he had traveled, but health officials said contact tracing was underway.

A person takes a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site near Grand Central Terminal on Friday, December 3, 2021 in New York City. (AP Photo / Yuki Iwamura)

Maryland

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Friday that health officials had confirmed the first three cases of the omicron variant among residents of the state.

All three cases are from the Baltimore metropolitan area and two are from the same household, including a vaccinated person who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated person who was in close contact with that person.

The third case was a person vaccinated with no known recent travel history and unrelated to others. However, contact tracing efforts are underway, officials said.

New York, Nebraska, Hawaii and Minnesota

Omicron has also been found in New York, Nebraska, Hawaii, and Minnesota.

Given the realities of international travel, scientists and public health officials have said it is inevitable that the omicron variant will be discovered in the United States; they believe it may have spread across the country before it was detected.

Much remains unknown about the omicron, including how contagious it is, whether it can evade the vaccine and immune response, and whether it makes people more seriously ill.

The coronavirus is continually evolving, but most mutations are harmless. The delta variant still accounts for over 99% of current COVID-19 cases.

World and US leaders have taken swift action to try to curb the spread, announcing travel restrictions late last month.

Rio de Janeiro canceled its New Year’s party on Saturday due to renewed fears of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health has confirmed five cases of omicron in Brazil.

New cases of COVID-19 in South Africa that first alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) to the variant rose from around 200 a day in mid-November to more than 16,000 on Friday .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

