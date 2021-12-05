Iran reverses past nuclear concessions, US official says





The Iranian flag is seen in front of the headquarters building of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on May 24, 2021 in Vienna, Austria.

Michel Gruber | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Iran reneged on all the compromises it made in previous negotiations to relaunch the 2015 nuclear deal, bagged all the compromises made by others, and demanded more in the indirect US-Iran talks this week, a senior State Department official said on Saturday.

Iran continues to provocatively accelerate its nuclear program and China and Russia have been baffled by Iran’s backsliding on its proposals during talks last week in Vienna, the official told reporters. on condition of anonymity.

Indirect US-Iran talks over saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were halted on Friday as EU officials expressed dismay at the sweeping demands of the new hard-line Iranian government.

Seventh round of talks in Vienna are the first with delegates sent by anti-Western Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on how to resurrect the deal under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief economic.

Iran came “with all-encompassing proposals – any of the compromises that Iran had offered here in the six rounds of talks pocketed all the compromises that others, and the United States in. particular, had done, then asked for more, “said a senior US official.

The US official told reporters he did not know when the next round of talks would resume – other officials had said they would meet again next week – and he stressed the date was less important than the date. Iran’s willingness to negotiate in earnest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/04/iran-walks-back-prior-nuclear-concessions-us-official-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

