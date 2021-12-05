Hawaii Blizzard Warning, Record Temperatures Across Continental United States | Weather in the United States





A blizzard warning for normally mild Hawaii and an absence of snow in mountainous Colorado was part of a string of weather forecasts and odd events across the United States in early December.

Meteorologists attributed the latest batch of record-breaking weather extremes to a blocked jet stream and the effects of a weather model of La Nia due to cooling Pacific waters.

For American meteorologists, winter begins on December 1. But on Thursday, December 2, 65 weather stations across the United States recorded record high temperatures, including Springfield, Missouri, hitting 75F (24C) and Roanoke, Virginia, 72F (22C). Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Billings, MT, broke longtime heat records by 6F.

Parts of Canada and Montana also recorded records in December. Parts of South Carolina and Georgia hit record highs on Friday.

In Washington state, Seattle, Bellingham and Quillayute set 90-day fall records for precipitation. Bellingham was sprayed with almost 2 feet of rain. The Olympic and Cascade Mountains have been hit hard, with more than 50 inches in three months, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Forks, Washington, received more rain in 90 days than Las Vegas in 13 years.

There was a blizzard warning over the peaks of the Big Island of Hawaii with up to 12 inches of snow expected and wind gusts of over 100 mph. But the snow is gone in Colorado.

Prior to this year, the last first measurable snowfall in Denver was Nov. 21, 1934. There is a slight possibility of snow Monday night, according to the NWS. Still, without snow since April 22, it’s the third longest stretch in town without it.

The jet stream, the river of air that moves the weather from west to east, has been blocked. This means that the low pressure over part of the stream brings rain to the Pacific Northwest while the high pressure over about two-thirds of the United States produces drier, warmer weather, said Brian Hurley. , senior meteorologist at the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

If the jet stream moves more or bends differently, rain and other extreme weather conditions won’t be as concentrated, Hurley said. This is a typical weather pattern with a natural weather oscillation from La Nia, he added.

The flip side of El Nio, a La Nia is a cooling of parts of the central Pacific which changes weather patterns across the world. The Nias tends to bring more rain to the Pacific Northwest and make the south drier and warmer.

These extreme weather episodes are occurring more frequently as the world warms, said meteorologist Jeff Masters, founder of Weather Underground who now works at Yale Climate Connections. But scientists haven’t done the study required to attribute these events to man-made climate change.

In Boulder, Colorado, meteorologist Bob Henson enjoyed a rare bike ride in December Thursday. Still, the lack of snow causes a lot of angst, he said. It puts you in a psychic dilemma. You take advantage of the hot weather but keep in mind that the Earth is not good for warming up.

