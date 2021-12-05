UK Weather Alert: Threatening Snow Bomb Forecast in Brutal 90mph Storm After -11C Freeze | weather | News





UK weather: Weather service warns of possible storms

Days after storm Arwen’s killer attack, another massive low-pressure system will sweep the UK from Monday. Brutal Barra will follow the Arctic weekend with bitter winds, double-digit temperatures below zero and more snow.

Threatening torrential rain, snow and gusts of up to 90 mph as they tear across the Atlantic, the storm has yet to be titled by the Bureau of Meteorology.

However, independent forecasters warn that it looks savage enough to earn the season’s second name, Storm Barra.

“These troughs are forming and deepening very quickly,” said Jim Dale, a meteorologist at British Weather Services.

“The southwestern part of the country is likely to be affected the most, where we can see gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

“It could be big enough to justify another storm name following last week’s storm Arwen, and this is something we will keep an eye on.

“The main problem with this storm will be wind, but rain and showers are likely to turn into winter.”

Another massive cyclone system will sweep the UK starting Monday (Images: WXCharts.com and www.netweather.tv)

The temperature reaches -11 (Image: WXCharts.com)

The whole of the UK is gearing up for weekend snow, weather models show surface temperatures, in part, dropping to minus 11 degrees Celsius.

Winter storms will collide with menacing storms that are a mix of snow, frozen gale winds and heavy rain.

When the central pressure of a storm is as deep as 24 millibars in 24 hours, it earns the title of ‘weather bomb’, capable of spewing out winter downpours along with snow.

James Madden of Exacta Weather said:

“Tuesday will see a wide, rapidly deepening cyclone operating from the south to the north across the country, first with heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, and from bottom to top collide with the country’s summit and cooler conditions.

“As the storm overlapped the snow, we could see the ‘snow bomb’ effect of sudden heavy snow erupting under stormy conditions.”

Weather models show that the system increases speed to 150 km/h (90 mph) as it approaches the UK, but a gust of 70 mph is expected on land.

The cyclone will sweep south of England and sweep through France by Tuesday, drawing in polar air.

“We expect it to get colder after Tuesday as these storms draw air from the polar seas,” Dale said.

“More winter showers are likely this week.

“If we look more closely, we will see temperatures drop in the next few days as we move into the colder weekend across the country.”

Snow hazard from Monday (Image: www.netweather.tv)

The Bureau of Meteorology is ‘watching’ the storm as it develops throughout the weekend and is ‘not ruling out’ the name.

Spokesperson Grahame Madge said: “We cannot rule out names, but neither.

“Ireland is likely to be the most affected starting Monday, but this system will affect the UK and is the most important feature we will definitely see over the next five days.

“If the storm tracks south of England, there will be an associated snow hazard and we expect to see impacts between Monday and weekday.

“Currently, the main features appear to be wind and rain, and we meteorologists are keeping an eye on it.”

A gust of 90 mph is approaching (Image: EXCharts.com)

The UK could only have 10 days from the first major winter freeze of the year, which could last through the end of the year.

“December is going to start getting very cold early in the month, and this cold weather will continue all month,” Madden said.

“There is some snow that appears to be likely to have some noticeable snow just after the second week of each month, which can be widespread and heavy rain.

“Christmas Day seems mostly dry and cold right now, but things can change and we still cannot rule out a White Christmas.

“The northwest and northeast winds will develop throughout the month, causing a lot of frost and the temperature will rise below minus 10 degrees.”

Storm Barra takes the second name of the season on a list compiled by the Meteorological Administration and Met Éireann.

Get the latest 3-day weather forecast for where you live.

