Is the Omicron variant in the United States? Here is a map of where the cases were detected – NBC Chicago





So far, the omicron variant has been detected in several states across the country. Here are the states that have reported confirmed cases as of December 4, 2021.

California

In the United States, the first confirmed case was reported Wednesday, December 1, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.

We knew it was only a matter of time before the first omicron case was detected in the United States, Dr.Anthony Fauci, America’s foremost infectious disease expert, made the announcement at Home White.

The infected person was identified as a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Researchers at the University of California at San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient on Tuesday night and worked feverishly through the night to put together the genetic sequence.

Colorado

Colorado confirmed its first case on Thursday, December 2.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the woman who recently traveled to Africa has mild symptoms and has been isolated at home. She was fully vaccinated but had not yet received the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hawaii

On Thursday, December 2, the State of Hawaii confirmed that it had detected the omicron variant in a positive case for COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of Oahu with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, but was never vaccinated.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the COVID omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa, has been found in 23 countries around the world.

Maryland

On Friday, December 3, Maryland confirmed that three people in the Baltimore metro area had tested positive for omicron.

Two of the people are from the same household, a vaccinated person who had recently traveled to South Africa and close contact with this person who was not vaccinated. The third case involved a vaccinated person who had no known recent travel history, state officials said.

“None of the three people are hospitalized,” Governor Larry Hogan said in a press release.

Massachusetts

On Saturday, December 4, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the state’s first case of the omicron coronavirus.

The infected person is a woman in her twenties who has traveled out of state. Authorities said she was fully vaccinated, suffered from a mild illness and did not need to be hospitalized.

Minnesota

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, the Midwest’s first case of the omicron variant COVID was confirmed in Minnesota, the state’s health department said Thursday, via a specimen from a resident “with a recent travel history to New York. York “.

According to health officials, the person developed mild symptoms on November 22 and was tested for COVID on November 24. He said he traveled to New York and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention November 19-21 at the Javits Center.

The health department said epidemiologists in Minnesota will continue to investigate alongside New York City and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri

On Friday, December 3, a St. Louis resident with a recent history of domestic travel tested positive for omicron, the Missouri state health department said Friday. The sample has been sequenced by a commercial laboratory and is awaiting confirmation by the CDC.

The Missouri State Department of Health has not provided information on the person’s age, vaccination history, or symptoms.

Nebraska

On Friday, December 3, authorities in Nebraska confirmed six infections after a traveler returned from Nigeria and apparently infected five members of their household.

The individual returned from Nigeria on November 23 and became symptomatic on November 24, according to a press release from the district health department of Public Health Solutions.

New Jersey

The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed a case of omicron in a traveler from Georgia who was recently in South Africa. The adult woman, who is fully vaccinated, exhibited moderate symptoms and is now recovering after receiving care in an emergency department in northern New Jersey, state health officials say.

new York

On Thursday, December 2, New York authorities confirmed 5 cases of the omicron variant in the New York metro area, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday evening.

One case was discovered in Suffolk County on Long Island and four in New York: two in Queens, one in Brooklyn and another in the city, she said at a press briefing.

As of Saturday morning, a total of seven residents of New York City and one of Suffolk County were confirmed to carry the omicron variant.

Pennsylvania

On Friday, December 3, a man in his 30s from northwest Philadelphia tested positive for omicron, city officials confirmed. The Philadelphia Department of Health said it was working to get more information on the case.

Utah

On Friday, December 3, Utah confirmed its first case of the omicron variant, public health officials said. Officials said the person who tested positive was a senior who recently returned home to Utah after traveling to South Africa.

The person is fully vaccinated and has had only mild symptoms. They received treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

Wisconsin

On Saturday, December 4, the second Midwestern case of the omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed in Wisconsin in a resident with “a recent travel history to South Africa,” the state department of health said.

The person with the new variant is an adult male, according to the health department, who resides in Milwaukee County and has just returned from a trip to South Africa.

Wisconsin health officials said the man was fully vaccinated against the virus and had received a booster. He reported mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

Where else has the Omicron variant been detected?

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the COVID omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa, has been found in a number of countries around the world (note that this map will continue to be updated. as the situation evolves).

