U.S. intelligence is seeing signs that Russia is planning a massive military offensive against Ukraine.





The Biden administration is sounding the alarm, warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine at a time when tensions are mounting between Washington and Moscow. US officials had previously warned that Russia was amassing large numbers of troops along its border with Ukraine. Now the Biden administration is releasing more details on intelligence findings that estimate the offensive could begin as early as early next year and involve around 175,000 troops.

Russian plans call for a military offensive against Ukraine from early 2022 with twice the force scale of what we saw last spring during Russia’s snap exercise near Ukraine’s borders , an administration official told The Washington Post, who was the first to report on the intelligence findings. The plans involve a significant movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 personnel, as well as armor, artillery and equipment.

US officials warn that it is still far from clear on what President Vladimir Putin will do and that it is far from certain that he wants to go to war. But US Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said on Saturday that around 95,000 to 100,000 Russian troops were currently on the border with Ukraine. I don’t know what they are going to do. But I’m very, very concerned with their posture, McConville said. President Joe Biden also expressed his concern on Friday evening. We’ve known about Russia’s actions for a long time, and I expect we’ll have a long discussion with Putin, Biden said. Officials say that in addition to the troops, Moscow is also launching a propaganda campaign against Ukraine and NATO so that they can be blamed for any kind of military escalation.

The Fox News Q Anon Rift Who May Have Revealed Tucker Carlson Asking Hunter Biden To Help His Son Get Into College Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book Debuts in the Courtroom Explains What It Was

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday that Moscow could plan a full-scale military offensive for the end of January. Experts say the Ukrainian military would have no chance of repelling such a massive invasion. The build-up of troops on the border comes as Moscow repeatedly urges Washington to guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO. But Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, rejected the idea that Moscow could have a say. NATO member countries decide who is a NATO member, not Russia, Psaki told reporters on Friday. This is how the process has always worked and how it will play out. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said recently that Russia has no say in the expansion of the alliance.

As tensions rise between Washington and Moscow, Biden and Putin are expected to hold a video call on Tuesday. It will be the first time the two presidents have held an appeal since July, when Biden called on Putin to do more to stop pirate gangs from launching ransomware attacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/12/us-intelligence-russia-planning-invasion-ukraine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos