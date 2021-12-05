UK tightens travel restrictions to combat novel coronavirus strain





Ministers have announced new restrictions on entry into the UK in response to the novel omicron strain of coronavirus and will re-introduce pre-departure screening for all arriving passengers starting next week.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said passengers will be required to show evidence of a negative test before departure from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, whether vaccinated or not.

Nigeria was added to the travel “red list” on Monday morning, making it the 11th African country to be on the list.

People arriving from Red List countries will be required to self-quarantine for 10 days in government-approved hotels at their own expense.

“Based on the most recent data, we are taking additional steps to slow the invasion of the Omicron variant,” Javid said on Saturday evening.

Ministers significantly tightened travel rules last week in response to a variant first identified in southern Africa, sending a wave of uncertainty to the travel industry.

With the redlist return, arriving passengers must undergo PCR testing within two days of arrival and must self-isolate until negative results.

Airlines, airports and other travel agencies have reacted disappointingly to the return of pre-departure tests, which they claim is a significant hindrance to leisure travel.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the news was “a disastrous blow” and customers “will now face uncertainty and chaos”.

“Currently, a full reintroduction of testing for entry into the UK, and PCR testing upon entry, is completely behind the rest of the world, where all other countries are taking a science-based, measured approach.” he said

Karen Dee, chief executive of the industry group Airport Operators Association, expects “most of the limited remaining demand for travel” to “fall off”.

De turned to government aid to help businesses during another period of declining travel demand.

“Travel and aviation are the only sectors that are subject to operational restrictions in response to the Omicron variant,” she said.

Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade supported the expanded red list but criticized the new testing requirements.

“It is premature to attack millions of passengers and the industry before we see the full data. There is no clinical evidence,” he said.

